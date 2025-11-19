* Ultra-processed foods are danger to global public health, experts warn

UPFs linked to decline in diet quality and disease, experts say

*

Action needed now as evidence base builds, Lancet series argues

*

Critics and industry say UPF concept too simple, risky

By Jennifer Rigby

LONDON, - Ultra-processed foods are a major public health threat that must be urgently addressed, according to a new series of papers authored by 43 global experts in the Lancet medical journal.

The scientists, including the Brazilian professor who coined the term with colleagues around 15 years ago, argue that UPFs are now increasingly common worldwide and linked to a decline in diet quality and a number of diseases, from obesity to cancer.

“It’s about the evidence we have today about … ultra-processed foods and human health,” Carlos Monteiro, professor at the University of Sao Paulo, said at an online briefing on Tuesday. “What we know right now justifies global public action.”

PROCESSING AND POLITICS

UPFs are a class of food or drink made using processing techniques, additives and industrial ingredients, and mostly containing little whole foods. Examples include carbonated soft drinks or instant noodles. While the term UPF has been used widely in recent years, some scientists, and the food industry, argue it is too simple, and the fight has become increasingly politicized.

The authors acknowledge criticisms in the Lancet series, saying more evidence is needed, particularly on why and how UPFs cause ill health, as well as on products with different nutritional values within the UPF class. But they say the signal is already strong enough for governments to take action.

In a systematic review of 104 long-term studies done for the series, 92 reported greater associated risks with one or more chronic diseases linked to UPF dietary patterns, and significant associations for 12 health conditions including Type 2 diabetes, obesity and depression.

Most of these studies were only designed to show links, rather than direct causality, which the authors acknowledged. But they said the situation needed to be addressed while more data was gathered, not least because consumption of UPFs is rising worldwide as a share of the diet, to above 50% in countries like the United States.

The three papers in the series, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, also outline ways to tackle the problem, such as adding UPFs into national policies on foods that are high in fat, sugar or salt. But they cautioned that the UPF industry is the biggest barrier to tackling the issue.

The International Food and Beverage Alliance, an organization representing major multinational food and beverage companies, said its members also wanted to improve global health outcomes through diet quality, and food companies should be part of policymaking. “The policy and advocacy recommendations of this series go far beyond the available evidence,” said Secretary-General Rocco Renaldi, arguing there was a risk of reducing the availability of affordable, shelf-stable options globally.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.