Urvashi Rautela's hip mobility with trunk twists exercise raises workout motivation bar

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been inspiring her fans on social media by nailing one complex exercise after another. From doing Bosu ball training routines to push-up variations to hammer strength belt squat, there is nothing that the actor cannot do at the gym. And she took the bar on workout motivation higher as she shared another video of herself practising hip mobility exercises with trunk twists at the gym.

Urvashi took to Instagram on September 15 to post a video of herself practising standing hip mobility exercise combined with trunk twists. The star, dressed in a black full-sleeved crop top with matching workout tights and chunky trainers, nailed the intense routine that helps tone the body and build strength and stability.

Urvashi captioned her core workout video, "HIP MOBILITY WITH TRUNK TWIST." She chose the popular song Don't Rush by Edward Lu for the reel. Scroll ahead to see her video and read all the benefits of doing this intense routine.

Urvashi started the routine by first opening up her body with a few stretches. She did a few rounds of shoulder and arm rotations. Then, she stretched her body forward, held a wheel-like equipment, raised one leg in the air, and started rotating her body sideways to work on her upper body and hips.

Benefits:

Hip mobility exercise combined with trunk twists help improve core strength, stability, flexibility and provide greater spine mobility. Doing any workout that involves trunk rotations or hip mobility movements will help enhance your range of motion, decrease the risk of injury, and improve daily functional fitness. It also relieves back tension and reduces lower back pain.

In the end, such exercises enhance athletic performance, core strength, balance, gait, low back and hip flexibility, spinal mobility, and posture.

