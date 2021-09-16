Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Urvashi Rautela's hip mobility with trunk twists exercise raises workout motivation bar
health

Urvashi Rautela's hip mobility with trunk twists exercise raises workout motivation bar

Urvashi Rautela inspires fans to hit the gym with her new workout video in which she did hip mobility with trunk twists exercise. She raised the workout motivation bar higher with the clip.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Urvashi Rautela's hip mobility with trunk twists exercise raises workout motivation bar(Instagram/@urvashirautela)

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been inspiring her fans on social media by nailing one complex exercise after another. From doing Bosu ball training routines to push-up variations to hammer strength belt squat, there is nothing that the actor cannot do at the gym. And she took the bar on workout motivation higher as she shared another video of herself practising hip mobility exercises with trunk twists at the gym.

Urvashi took to Instagram on September 15 to post a video of herself practising standing hip mobility exercise combined with trunk twists. The star, dressed in a black full-sleeved crop top with matching workout tights and chunky trainers, nailed the intense routine that helps tone the body and build strength and stability.

Urvashi captioned her core workout video, "HIP MOBILITY WITH TRUNK TWIST." She chose the popular song Don't Rush by Edward Lu for the reel. Scroll ahead to see her video and read all the benefits of doing this intense routine.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Watch: Urvashi Rautela does Plyo Box core hold for toned abs in new workout video

Urvashi started the routine by first opening up her body with a few stretches. She did a few rounds of shoulder and arm rotations. Then, she stretched her body forward, held a wheel-like equipment, raised one leg in the air, and started rotating her body sideways to work on her upper body and hips.

Benefits:

Hip mobility exercise combined with trunk twists help improve core strength, stability, flexibility and provide greater spine mobility. Doing any workout that involves trunk rotations or hip mobility movements will help enhance your range of motion, decrease the risk of injury, and improve daily functional fitness. It also relieves back tension and reduces lower back pain.

In the end, such exercises enhance athletic performance, core strength, balance, gait, low back and hip flexibility, spinal mobility, and posture.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
urvashi rautela
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Better mental health support needed for pregnant individuals during Covid-19

Yoga for heart health: Practice these techniques to keep your heart healthy

Avoid these common mistakes to prevent skin problems

Bladder cancer: Symptoms, causes, treatment. All you want to know
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP