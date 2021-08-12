Watch: Urvashi Rautela does Plyo Box core hold for toned abs in new workout video

Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela takes her fitness very seriously. Don't believe us? Well, you just have to take a look at her Instagram page to know what we are talking about. The actor always makes sure to pack in a vigorous routine to her daily schedule to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her latest video proves the same.

Urvashi took to Instagram today to share a video of herself exercising for toned abs at the gym. She chose Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's song, Stay for the workout reel and slipped into a bright multi-coloured tank top and tights to add a fun factor to her inspiring schedule.

In the caption of her video, Urvashi explained the workout that she was doing. She also explained a bit about the equipment she used. "PLYO BOX CORE HOLD WITH LOWER ABS MOVEMENT Plyo box this piece of equipment is one of the best in the fitness world. They allow you to functionally move and strengthen your entire body," she wrote.

Watch the video here:

The 27-year-old model did a workout routine with a Plyo box in the video. She balanced herself on the box by placing her arms on either side. Then, she lifted her body off the ground and steadied her legs on the opposite wall. Then, she stretched her legs by bringing her legs down alternatively.

Benefits:

Plyo box exercises are great workouts to strengthen your entire body. It increases upper and lower body stability. Additionally, it can also help improve mobility. The exercise is high impact and targets quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

Recently, Urvashi had shared another video of herself goofing around the gym while her trainer was away. She also inspired us to add a fun element to our workout routine.

