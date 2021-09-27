Varun Dhawan does backbend yoga with Janhvi Kapoor at Malaika Arora's studio: Boys do yoga too

If you follow your favourite celebrities on social media, you must have seen yoga that has become the go-to fitness routine for many stars. From Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh and Alia Bhatt, celebrities often share pictures and videos of themselves doing yoga. Now, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have also joined this list. Their latest clip will motivate you to roll out that yoga mat.

Varun took to Instagram to share a video of Janhvi and himself practising backbend poses at Malaika Arora's yoga studio in Mumbai. The Coolie No. 1 actor even got a shoutout from the OG fitness diva, Malaika, herself.

Varun captioned his video, "Backbends=HAPPINESS." The video begins with Varun and Janhvi doing Inverted Aerial Bow Pose or Inverted Aerial Dhanurasana. Then, the video shows Varun doing several other backbend poses, including the inverted aerial Pranamasana and a modified version of the Chakrasana.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor enters the weekend with a Pilates session and we are inspired

Varun also posted the video on his Instagram stories and thanked Malaika Arora and her partner Sarvesh Shashi for the fun yoga session. After this, Malaika reposted the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "Boys do yoga too," with flexed muscle emoticons.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Benefits:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor did backbend aerial yoga exercises in the video, but what are the benefits of doing these yoga poses. If you are wondering the same, don't worry, we have got you covered. While everyone can benefit from aerial yoga poses, they're primarily beneficial for people experiencing back pain. It enhances flexibility, relieves stress, and burns calories.

Additionally, practising backbend yoga poses helps lower stress and anxiety. It improves posture, spine flexibility and mobility. It also stretches out abdominal muscles, increases oxygen levels, opens the body to diaphragmatic breathing, and help alleviate back and neck pain.

So, are you motivated to roll out your yoga mat today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter