Varun Dhawan's intense workout to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee is all the motivation you need: Watch

Varun Dhawan's intense workout routine is all the motivation you need to beat the midweek blues. The actor worked out to Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee in the video. 
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 12:35 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Varun Dhawan enjoys the title of one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The star is a fitness buff and is known for his dedication to living a healthy and fit lifestyle. Moreover, he often gives a glimpse of his workout routine on his social media page. He took to the gram recently to post a clip of his exercise session. It is as intense as it gets.

On Wednesday night, the actor hit the gym to do some rigorous sweating out. He practised a back strengthening and muscle-building exercise in the video and even got compliments from other Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more.

Varun used Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit track Bijlee Bijlee starring Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari for the viral reel. He even captioned the post, "#bijleebijlee." Scroll ahead to watch the video and get some motivation to hit the grind like never before.

After Varun shared the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from netizens. The post has more than 3 lakh likes from celebrities like Varun's Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan. 

Katrina and Sobhita also praised the actor's insane strength-workout routine. Katrina wrote, "Ok." Sobhita commented, "You look like you're battery operated."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Varun Dhawan's post.

Apart from doing strength-training exercises, Varun is also known for including a mix of workout routines that help him build his core and maintain a ripped physique. 

Earlier, he had posted a clip of himself doing a flow routine, in which he moved from one exercise pose to the next without taking a break. "MR BOOMBATIC -flow," he captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Varun will be seen next in director Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

