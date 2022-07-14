Viral Hepatitis: Causes, symptoms, who is at higher risk, treatment, prevention tips

Viral hepatitis means an infection that can lead to liver inflammation and damage and inflammation means swelling that happens when the tissues present in the body get injured or infected. You will be shocked to know that this inflammation will damage the other organs of the body.

Causes:

According to various studies, there are several types of viruses that cause hepatitis, including hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mrudul Dharod, Gastroenterologist at Wockhardt Hospitals on Mira Road, shared, “One can contract Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E via contaminated food or water from an infected person’s stool. One can get hepatitis E by eating undercooked pork, deer, or shellfish. Hepatitis B, C, and D spread when one comes in contact with an infected person’s blood. Hepatitis B and D can also spread via coming in contact with other body fluids including sharing drug needles or having unprotected sex. The hepatitis B, C, and D viruses may invite acute and chronic, or long-lasting, infections.”

Symptoms:

Dr Mrudul Dharod revealed that many people with hepatitis will showcase signs such as dark urine, unbearable stomach pain, jaundice, fever, poor appetite, feeling sick and joint pain. It is necessary to take note of these symptoms, consult the doctor and get appropriate treatment.

Who is at the higher risk:

Those who share needles in order to take drugs, have unprotected oral or anal sex, ones with too many sex partners, have alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, people working in a hospital or nursing home, and being on kidney dialysis for a long time can lead to this condition.

Treatment:

Urging patients to not skip any medication, Dr Mrudul Dharod said, “The treating doctor will perform a physical examination and ask questions to know about the possible exposure to hepatitis. There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A and E available yet. One may take a few weeks to recover. It is essential to avoid self-medication. But, the doctor will give medications in case you have hepatitis B, C and D.”

Tips to prevent viral hepatitis:

Dr Mrudul Dharod advised, “Get vaccinated for hepatitis A and hepatitis B as per the doctor’s advice. Try to use protection during sex, avoid sharing needles with anyone, maintain good personal hygiene and don’t share your personal belongings, wash your hands properly with soap and water, and be cautious while getting any tattoos or body piercings. Also, you need to be alert when traveling to areas of the world with poor sanitation. Carry your water bottle while traveling. Taking utmost care can help you to keep hepatitis at bay. Adhere to all these instructions and stay safe. Remember to take care of yourself and lead a healthy life. Try to go for regular check-ups every year to know your status.”

