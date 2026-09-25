Waking up with stiff fingers? Orthopaedic doctor reveals when it could be a sign of arthritis

When you wake up with stiff fingers, your hands may feel swollen, and even making a fist or fastening a button can be difficult. The stiffness may ease after a while, but if it happens regularly, it should not be brushed off. What could it mean? ALSO READ: Shoes suddenly feeling tight? Cardiologist shares signs of edema to watch for

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We asked Dr Ashutosh Jha, consultant in orthopaedics at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, to clarify why morning stiffness occurs, what the pattern may reveal about your joints, and when to see a doctor. He believed it to be the first clinical indicator of arthritis.

Why might your fingers feel swollen and stiff when you wake up? Dr Jha revealed that the lack of movement overnight can affect how the joints feel in the morning. “Joint fluid thins out during activity and thickens during long periods of rest. Overnight, inflammation also builds up around the joint lining. This combination makes fingers feel tight, swollen, or hard to move first thing in the morning,” he said.

When is a swollen hand in the morning problematic?

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{{^usCountry}} It is important to pay attention to how long the stiffness lasts. According to the specialist, stiffness that lasts 30 minutes or longer could be a sign of inflammatory arthritis. What other signs should you not ignore? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is important to pay attention to how long the stiffness lasts. According to the specialist, stiffness that lasts 30 minutes or longer could be a sign of inflammatory arthritis. What other signs should you not ignore? {{/usCountry}}

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Morning stiffness can have different causes. Dr Jha revealed that osteoarthritis can cause stiffness that eases quickly with movement. Rheumatoid arthritis, on the other hand, tends to cause longer-lasting stiffness that affects both hands in a similar way.

How might arthritis first show up in the fingers? Dr Jha said, “Early arthritis symptoms show up in the fingers before larger joints. The small joints near the knuckles are especially telling. Swelling, tenderness, or a slightly warm feeling in these joints shouldn't be ignored. Some people also notice their rings fitting tighter in the morning. This can be an early clue of joint swelling.”

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When to see a doctor?

There is no need to panic over occasional stiffness after a busy day or an awkward sleeping position, Dr Jha said. However, if it happens most mornings, lasts more than 30 minutes, or comes with swelling and tenderness, he recommended seeing a doctor. Blood tests and imaging may help identify the type of arthritis involved.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.