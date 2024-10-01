Want to add years to your parents' life? Don't miss these 11 tips to manage their health and well-being

As of today, the number of individuals aged 60 and above in India is estimated to be around 150 million, representing slightly over 10 percent of the country's total population. Projections indicate that this figure will escalate to 230 million within the next 10–12 years. Want to add years to your parents' life? Check these approaches to manage health and well-being of elder population (File Photo)

By 2050, the UN Population Fund forecasts that elderly individuals will constitute 20.8% of India’s population, signalling a significant shift from a historically youthful demographic to an older one and even surpassing the population of children aged 0–15 by 2046. This demographic transformation highlights the critical need for comprehensive strategies to effectively manage the health and well-being of the ageing population.

Managing the health and well-being of our parents or of the elder population requires a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that addresses the complex and interconnected physical, cognitive and psychosocial needs of older adults. As individuals age, they often face multiple chronic conditions, functional limitations and increased vulnerability to various health issues therefore, effective management strategies must be tailored to the unique challenges and requirements of this demographic.

Proven Ways to Boost Elder Well-being (File Photo)

Unlock the key to longevity

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakesh Gupta, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “A cornerstone of elder care is the implementation of regular, comprehensive geriatric assessments. These evaluations should encompass physical health, cognitive function, mental health, functional status and social support systems. By identifying potential issues early, healthcare providers can develop proactive interventions and personalised care plans.” He elaborated -

Chronic disease management is crucial for maintaining quality of life in older adults. This involves coordinating care across multiple specialties, optimising medication regimens to minimize polypharmacy and adverse drug interactions and promoting self-management strategies. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis and cardiovascular diseases require vigilant monitoring and adjustment of treatment plans as needed.

Preventive care plays a vital role in preserving health and independence. This includes maintaining up-to-date immunizations, regular screenings for cancer and other age-related conditions and promoting lifestyle modifications. Encouraging physical activity, balanced nutrition and smoking cessation can significantly impact overall health outcomes.

Cognitive health is a critical component of elder well-being. Implementing cognitive stimulation programs, early detection of dementia and providing support for both patients and caregivers are essential. Additionally, addressing mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety through appropriate counseling and pharmacological interventions when necessary is crucial.

Falls prevention is another key area of focus, given the high risk and potentially severe consequences of falls in older adults. This involves environmental modifications, balance and strength training and reviewing medications that may increase fall risk.

Social engagement and support are fundamental to emotional well-being and cognitive health. Encouraging participation in community activities, facilitating access to social services and supporting family caregivers can help combat social isolation and enhance quality of life.

As the elder population often faces complex care needs, care coordination becomes paramount. Implementing integrated care models that facilitate communication between various healthcare providers, social services, and community resources can lead to more efficient and effective care delivery.

Lastly, advance care planning is an essential component of elder care. Engaging in discussions about end-of-life preferences, designating healthcare proxies, and documenting wishes through advance directives ensures that care aligns with the individual's values and preferences.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sama Beg, Chief Product Officer at Emoha, shared, “From a clinical standpoint, the emphasis must be on developing age-appropriate healthcare services that cater specifically to the elderly. This involves not only expanding geriatric care but also integrating chronic disease management into primary healthcare systems. Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and arthritis require continuous care, which can be managed through regular screenings and personalised treatment plans. Furthermore, training healthcare professionals in geriatric care ensures that the elderly receive care that is both empathetic and effective.”

Yoga for seniors or older adults prevents joint tension, osteoarthritis and other discomfort (Photo by Vlada Karpovich on Pexels)

Must-try approaches for elderly health and wellness

Citing the United Nations Population Fund's India Ageing Report 2023 that highlights the critical need for more affordable and accessible healthcare solutions, Sama Beg suggested -

This can be achieved through the incorporation of technology and innovation. Telemedicine, for instance, can play a pivotal role in delivering healthcare to seniors, especially in remote areas. Moreover, leveraging mobile health applications and wearable devices can promote self-monitoring among the elderly, empowering them to manage their health proactively

Elder care facilities need to evolve beyond basic health services to become supportive communities that encourage active and engaged lifestyles. Facilities designed with the safety and mobility of the elderly in mind, coupled with programs that encourage social interaction and mental stimulation, are essential. Offer a holistic model that combines technology, community and expert care to empower the elderly to live more independently and joyfully.

Caregiving is an integral part of elder care, often provided by family members who might lack formal training. Offering training and resources to caregivers is crucial in ensuring that they can provide the best care while also managing their own well-being. Additionally, professional caregivers equipped with skills in elderly care techniques and emotional support can greatly enhance the quality of life for the elderly.

Encouraging positive interactions between the elderly and younger generations can lead to mutual benefits. Programs that facilitate mentoring, shared learning, and cultural exchange can enhance understanding and respect between generations, enriching the social fabric of the community.

Sama Beg summed up, “By embracing a holistic approach that spans clinical, healthcare, elder care and caregiving perspectives, India can truly honour the golden years of its ageing population. As we advance, it becomes crucial for every segment of society—from government bodies to the private sector and grassroots organisations—to join hands in crafting an environment that enhances the dignity, health and joy of our elderly. This collaborative effort will not only address the challenges but will celebrate the wisdom and life experiences of our seniors, fostering a more inclusive and loving society that values every stage of life.”

By adopting a holistic, patient-centered approach that addresses these various aspects of health and well-being, healthcare providers can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for the elder population.