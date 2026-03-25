Want to fast right? Oncologist shares 8 hacks to maintain energy during Navratri: ‘Choose kuttu roti instead of…’
Wondering how to fast healthily? Know the A to Z of Navratri fasting, from food choices to meal timing and hydration.
Navratri fasting creates a big shift in eating patterns, and these changes are relatively new for the body, often triggering acidity, bloating, fatigue and energy dips. The nine-day period involves certain foods and relying on substitutes and Navratri-friendly options. But how can one fast in a healthy way? It is all about choosing the right foods that nourish the body during fasting. Traditional fried vrat foods, when eaten a lot, can lead to digestive issues and subsequent energy crashes. Making valuable food choices can help maintain energy levels during fasting and keep you steady. It also improves digestion during the fast.
ALSO READ: Should you exercise during Navratri fasting? Physiotherapist reveals suitable workouts
Confused about which foods to prioritise? We spoke to Dr Neeraj Goel, director and senior consultant- GI surgery and GI oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, who shared some impactful tips for devotees fasting during Navratri.
1. What to begin the day with during Navratri fast?
The oncologist revealed the concept of a gut primer, drawing an analogy to how a primer preps your skin before makeup. Likewise, a gut primer prepares your digestive system for fasting. He suggested lukewarm water with a pinch of black salt and a few drops of lemon.
Why will this work? “This helps prep your stomach, cuts down on acidity, and keeps you hydrated, which people often forget about when fasting,” Dr Goel said.
2. Which carbs to choose for Navratri fasting?
During Navratri, many people eat high-carb foods with a high glycemic index, which can quickly spike blood sugar, such as sabudana or potatoes.
When blood sugar rises rapidly, it is often followed by a crash, making the fasting process more difficult as you begin to feel tired and famished soon after.
What is the solution? We asked the oncologist which alternatives are better. Dr Goel recommended, “Try to go for slow-digesting carbs like sweet potato, buckwheat (kuttu), and amaranth (rajgira).” These slow-carbs are valuable during fasting. “They'll give you energy gradually and keep you full longer,” he reasoned.
Sabudana might seem like the MVP of fasting, present in every dish. But the doctor cautioned that sabudana causes blood sugar spikes.
3. What kind of proteins to eat during Navratri fasting?
Those who rely on animal-based foods as the primary protein source may fall short on protein intake, but there are many nutrient-friendly substitutes. Dr Goel named curd, paneer, rajgira, nuts, and seeds. Don't neglect protein, as it has protective benefits for muscles. “Protein also stops your muscles from breaking down, which can happen if you fast for too long or don't plan it well,” Dr Goel noted.
4. Which cooking method to use?
The doctor pointed out a common mistake: festival foods are usually deep-fried, and excessive frying can lead to acidity and acid reflux. Instead, he recommended using healthy oils and avoiding overly fried foods.
Here are some of his non- fried foods recommendations: “Go for healthier options, like kuttu roti instead of deep-fried kuttu puri, and lightly sautéed sabudana khichdi instead of sabudana vada.”
5. Should you eat fruits all day?
Fruits are very common during fasting. But he urged that the diet be balanced, and eating fruit all day might cause gas, acidity, or loose stools. And even if you are eating in moderation, then the oncologist recommended papaya, banana, and apple because of their natural digestive enzymes and fibre.
6. What should be the fasting dinner?
After a long day, end it with a positive note by choosing the right meal so that you can avoid bloating and reflux. “Go for lighter options like rajgira porridge, bottle gourd with curd, or a light buckwheat chilla,” Dr Goel suggested.
7. How to hydrate properly?
Dehydration risks exist while fasting, which is why Dr Goel urged to drink plenty of fluids, at least eight glasses a day – water, coconut water, or buttermilk with roasted cumin. When inquired about which one is the best for hydration, he named coconut water. “Coconut water is especially good during Navratri because it's packed with natural electrolytes,” he noted.
8. What to eat for snacks?
For mini snacks, the doctor confirmed that one can eat every three to four hours, as one should not go too long without eating. You can opt for small, fasting-friendly options like five or six makhanas, a small banana or a handful of almonds. But the portion size has to be very small.
Special care for senior citizens
Dr Goel suggested softer, more liquid foods, easy-to-digest foods for older people.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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