Want to fast right? Oncologist shares 8 hacks to maintain energy during Navratri: ‘Choose kuttu roti instead of…’

Navratri fasting creates a big shift in eating patterns, and these changes are relatively new for the body, often triggering acidity, bloating, fatigue and energy dips. The nine-day period involves certain foods and relying on substitutes and Navratri-friendly options. But how can one fast in a healthy way? It is all about choosing the right foods that nourish the body during fasting. Traditional fried vrat foods, when eaten a lot, can lead to digestive issues and subsequent energy crashes. Making valuable food choices can help maintain energy levels during fasting and keep you steady. It also improves digestion during the fast.



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Confused about which foods to prioritise? We spoke to Dr Neeraj Goel, director and senior consultant- GI surgery and GI oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, who shared some impactful tips for devotees fasting during Navratri.

1. What to begin the day with during Navratri fast? The oncologist revealed the concept of a gut primer, drawing an analogy to how a primer preps your skin before makeup. Likewise, a gut primer prepares your digestive system for fasting. He suggested lukewarm water with a pinch of black salt and a few drops of lemon.

Why will this work? “This helps prep your stomach, cuts down on acidity, and keeps you hydrated, which people often forget about when fasting,” Dr Goel said.

2. Which carbs to choose for Navratri fasting? During Navratri, many people eat high-carb foods with a high glycemic index, which can quickly spike blood sugar, such as sabudana or potatoes.

When blood sugar rises rapidly, it is often followed by a crash, making the fasting process more difficult as you begin to feel tired and famished soon after.



What is the solution? We asked the oncologist which alternatives are better. Dr Goel recommended, “Try to go for slow-digesting carbs like sweet potato, buckwheat (kuttu), and amaranth (rajgira).” These slow-carbs are valuable during fasting. “They'll give you energy gradually and keep you full longer,” he reasoned.

Sabudana might seem like the MVP of fasting, present in every dish. But the doctor cautioned that sabudana causes blood sugar spikes.

3. What kind of proteins to eat during Navratri fasting? Those who rely on animal-based foods as the primary protein source may fall short on protein intake, but there are many nutrient-friendly substitutes. Dr Goel named curd, paneer, rajgira, nuts, and seeds. Don't neglect protein, as it has protective benefits for muscles. “Protein also stops your muscles from breaking down, which can happen if you fast for too long or don't plan it well,” Dr Goel noted.

4. Which cooking method to use? The doctor pointed out a common mistake: festival foods are usually deep-fried, and excessive frying can lead to acidity and acid reflux. Instead, he recommended using healthy oils and avoiding overly fried foods.

Here are some of his non- fried foods recommendations: “Go for healthier options, like kuttu roti instead of deep-fried kuttu puri, and lightly sautéed sabudana khichdi instead of sabudana vada.”