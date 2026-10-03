Want to look younger as you age? 8 anti-ageing lessons from a plastic surgeon on fillers, skincare and facial rejuvenation

Facial ageing is not limited to changes in skin quality. Changes in facial volume, tissue laxity and the overall shape of the face can also affect how someone looks as they age. In a September 10 Instagram post, Dr Amir M Karam, a California-based plastic surgeon, outlined some of the principles he follows when approaching facial rejuvenation. (Also read: Woman loses 32 kg in 5 months from 130 kg, shares her diet and workout: ‘I couldn’t imagine being here’ )

1. You cannot fill your way out of facial sagging

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According to Dr Karam, fillers can be useful when facial ageing is primarily linked to volume loss, but they cannot address significant tissue descent. “Once the tissues of the face have significantly descended, adding more volume won’t lift them back into position and can actually make the face look heavier or overfilled,” Dr Karam said.

2. There is no such thing as a non-surgical facelift

Non-surgical procedures can have a role in improving certain signs of facial ageing, but Dr Karam said they should not be viewed as equivalent to a surgical facelift. “There are many non-surgical treatments that can improve specific aspects of facial ageing, and they absolutely have a place,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he added, “Once you have significant tissue descent and laxity, no device, injectable, or skin treatment can reposition those deeper tissues the way a facelift can.” 3. Stick to science and don’t chase every new innovation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he added, “Once you have significant tissue descent and laxity, no device, injectable, or skin treatment can reposition those deeper tissues the way a facelift can.” 3. Stick to science and don’t chase every new innovation {{/usCountry}}

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“Every year there is a new treatment or technology promising to be the next breakthrough in anti-ageing. Some are useful, but many are overhyped or only work in very specific situations,” he said. He added, “I believe in looking at the science, safety, and proven results before jumping on the latest trend.”

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4. Sun protection is non-negotiable

Daily sun protection is another important part of maintaining skin quality, according to Dr Karam. “If you’re serious about slowing skin ageing, daily sun protection has to be part of your routine,” he said.

He explained that cumulative sun exposure contributes to many of the changes associated with ageing skin. “Protecting your skin every day is one of the most important things you can do to preserve its quality over time,” he added.

5. Consistent daily skincare matters

While procedures such as lasers and peels can improve the skin, Dr Karam stressed the importance of what people do consistently at home. “Lasers, peels, and other treatments can absolutely help, but they happen occasionally. Using proven active ingredients consistently every day is the foundation for maintaining and improving your skin over time,” he said.

6. What you put into your body matters

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Dr Karam also highlighted the relationship between overall health and skin ageing. While skincare can play an important role, he said lifestyle factors should not be overlooked. He pointed to factors including nutrition, exercise, sleep, alcohol and smoking, adding that these daily habits can influence how the skin and body age over time.

7. Looking younger involves both skin and facial shape

According to Dr Karam, facial ageing involves more than skin texture and quality. Changes in facial structure and shape are another dimension that may need to be considered.

“These are two different dimensions of facial ageing, and they require different solutions,” he said. He explained that surgery can address facial shape, while consistent skincare can help maintain and improve skin quality. “The most comprehensive approach considers both,” Dr Karam said.

8. It is never too late to look as young as you feel

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Dr Karam also stressed that chronological age alone should not determine whether someone considers facial rejuvenation. “I treat patients at many different stages of life, and age alone doesn’t determine whether someone should pursue facial rejuvenation,” he said.

“The goal has always been to help people restore a version of themselves that feels familiar, natural, and more aligned with how they feel on the inside,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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