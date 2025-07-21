Weight loss coach reveals 10 fibre-rich fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat: Banana to apple and orange
These fruits can help in reducing cravings and keeping you satiated for a longer period of time, wrote the nutrition coach.
Luisana Carrero, a nutrition and weight loss coach, regularly shares practical insights on fat loss through her Instagram profile. From common diet mistakes to effective workout hacks and sustainable habits, her content is packed with valuable tips to accelerate and maintain healthy weight loss. Also read | Man loses 27 kg in 6 months using ChatGPT to plan his meals, workouts and daily routine: ‘It taught me to keep moving’
On July 14, Luisana shared an Instagram post listing 10 fruits that can help in shedding the extra kilos faster. “There are no magical fruits that specifically target belly fat, but choosing fruits that are fibre-rich, lower in calories, and satisfying can absolutely help you stay in a calorie deficit, reduce cravings, and keep you full, which all support losing belly fat over time.”
1. Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)
Low in sugar, high in fiber and antioxidants. Great in yogurt bowls, smoothies, or as a snack.
2. Apples
High in fiber and water, super filling for relatively few calories. Slice them up with cinnamon or pair with nut butter.
3. Pears
Even higher in fiber than apples. Excellent for digestion and keeping you full.
4. Oranges and clementines
Very satisfying to eat, whole is better than juice as juice has a lot of calories in a very small serving. Also read | Fitness coach who lost 22 kg shares 6 hacks for stuck weight and fast inch loss: ‘Replace snacks with eggs or chana’
5. Peaches and nectarines
Sweet and hydrating with good fiber.
6. Bananas
Slightly higher in carbs, but a great pre/post workout snack.
7. Watermelon and cantaloupe
Super hydrating and very low in calories. Great for when you’re craving something sweet.
8. Kiwi
Packed with vitamin C and fiber.
9. Pineapple
Anti-inflammatory benefits and adds sweet flavor to meals.
10. Citrus like lemons and limes:
Not a snack fruit, but perfect for flavoring water, yogurt, or some meals so you stay away from higher calorie sauces.
“Pair fruits with protein or healthy fats (like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, or nuts) to stay fuller longer and keep blood sugar more stable, super helpful for cravings and managing overall intake,” Luisana suggested.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
