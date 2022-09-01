Weight loss diet for thyroid: 5 foods to eat every day

If you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), the first thing you will notice is rapid and sudden weight gain which signals that your endocrine system is not working well. Hypothyroidism is diagnosed when the thyroid gland isn't producing enough hormones. It can affect any age group including infants and children. If you have an underactive thyroid, you may feel fatigue, cold, constipated, will have dry skin, puffy face, increased cholesterol levels, stiffness or pain in joints, depression or impaired memory. According to American Thyroid Association, the cause of weight gain in people with hypothyroid could be complex and may not be related to excess fat accumulation instead most of the extra weight gained in hypothyroid individuals is due to excess accumulation of salt and water.

Considering there are many health issues that are associated with obesity, it is important to shed those extra inches and be physically fit. Losing weight with thyroid is possible with the right changes in diet.

"When it comes to weight loss, we are always left with very limited options and when it comes to losing weight with a medical condition, we often get confused what to eat and what not. So, for thyroid specifically it is very important to include foods which are rich in selenium, zinc and iodine to support thyroid gland and to include certain foods which helps in boosting metabolism and subsequently, weight loss," says Dietician Aksshita Gupta, Founder, GLLO LIFE.

Aksshita suggests 5 foods for thyroid patients that can help them with weight loss:

1. NUTS AND SEEDS

These are a good source of selenium and zinc. Brazil nuts is an excellent source of selenium which helps with thyroid to function better. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc. These make for a great snacking options which in turn prevents binge eating and therefore helps in weight loss.

2. LEGUMES AND BEANS

Enriched with protein, these help in improving the metabolism and provide a sense of satiety, and will prevent weight gain.

3. EGGS

As the yolks are enriched with zinc and selenium, the whites are enriched with protein which makes it an amazing option for thyroid patients who are looking for weight loss.

4. VEGETABLES

Vegetables such as tomatoes, bell peppers which are specifically rich in Vitamin C supports thyroid function and are rich in fibre and antioxidants which in turn helps with weight loss.

5. WATER AND OTHER NON-CAFFEINATED BEVERAGES

Last, but not the least, increasing water intake can help a lot in boosting the weight loss process as it helps with bloating, water retention, keeping the hormones in check, removing toxins from the body and much more.

