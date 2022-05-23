How Hypothyroidism increases chances of Infertility: Radiologist shares insights

Hypothyroidism is the condition when the thyroid glands do not produce enough hormones. Low thyroid hormone levels are detected by symptoms such as exhaustion, stomach issues, sensitivity to cold temperatures, and menstruation abnormalities. Hypothyroidism can further lead to a slew of diseases and disorders in the body - Heart difficulties, nerve damage, infertility and death in severe cases.

Pointing out to the connection between Hypothyroidism and Infertility, Dr. Sunita Dube, MD, Radiologist, Healthcare Entrepreneur said to HT Lifestyle, "Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can have a deleterious influence on fertility, both in terms of getting pregnant and carrying a pregnancy to term. Autoimmune antibodies, whether present with or without hyper or hypothyroidism, can affect your fertility. Progesterone levels play a role in this. If a thyroid issue is uncontrolled, a patient may have difficulty conceiving since implantation is not possible. Because to inadequate implantation, you may experience an early miscarriage. Fertility isn't just a feminine issue. Thyroid problems in men can influence a couple's ability to conceive. Thyroid dysfunction can affect the quality and motility of sperm, making it harder for them to access the egg for implantation."

ALSO READ: Early warning signs of thyroid women shouldn't ignore

Untreated underactive thyroid gland further leads to menstrual difficulties in women making the periods last longer and heavier, in some cases causing Anaemia. Fertility of men is also affected by Hypothyroidism cutting down their chances of becoming a father. However, intake of medicines such as levothyroxine tablets can make the thyroid hormone levels return to normal, and significantly improve chances of pregnancy.

Dr. Sunita Dube further urged the people to get a blood test done before planning a pregnancy - " If you're planning a pregnancy, you should tell your doctor and, ideally, get a blood test done before getting pregnant. TSH levels should ideally be kept in the lower half of the reference range before pregnancy if you're taking levothyroxine, according to experts, as this has been linked to a lower risk of miscarriage. Even when free thyroxine (fT4) levels are normal, TSH levels in certain patients are raised over the typical reference range. This condition is known as subclinical hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism has been impacting a considerable number of people."

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON