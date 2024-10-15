Weight loss drugs may help obese teens have less suicidal thoughts, study finds

Obese teens who have been prescribed popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro may be less likely to have suicidal thoughts and self-harm behaviour. A new study found that teenagers using glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP1R) are less likely to attempt self-harm. The research observed the medical records of nearly 7,000 adolescents between 12 and 18 years old diagnosed with obesity.

The study was conducted by researchers in Israel and published in the JAMA Pediatrics. It specifically looked at weight loss medications, which include brands like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. These medicines were originally created as an effective treatment for diabetes. However, they have gained popularity because of their ability to help people lose weight by reducing appetite and slowing digestion.

Those who took the GLP1R drugs had a 33 per cent lower risk of suicidal ideation. (Unsplash )

What did the study find?

The results were striking. Those who took the GLP1R drugs had a 33 per cent lower risk of suicidal ideation over the course of a year as compared to those who didn't take the medications and initiated behavioural interventions. As per the researchers, the results persisted over three years.

While the reasons for this result are unclear, the scientists pointed out a theory that successful weight loss leads to improved mental health and self-esteem in teens. Another theory is that the medications may have direct effects on the brain, potentially influencing mood and behaviour.

Side effects of the weight loss drugs

During the study, researchers found some expected side effects of the medications. Teens taking GLP1R drugs were more likely to experience gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting. However, they had a lower risk of acute pancreatitis, a potentially serious condition that has been associated with these medications.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).