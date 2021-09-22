Weight loss to heart health: 7 amazing health benefits of peanuts

We at times compare our salaries with them, but these tiny nuts which are technically classified as legumes can make for the most convenient and nutrition-packed snack ever. You can add them in both sweet and savoury dishes to enhance their taste. From poha to peanut butter, there is a lot we can do with them. But it is not just their taste, but their nutritional content that make them so popular. They are loaded with proteins, healthy fats, various healthy nutrients and prevent us from diseases like diabetes, heart ailments and even cancer. The legume also has a scientific name - Arachis hypogea.

"Research studies show that peanuts which we use in desserts, cakes, confectionery, snacks and sauces are also useful for weight loss and are linked to reducing the risk of heart disease," says Dietician Garima Goyal. She talks in detail about the various health benefits of peanuts:

Keeps your heart healthy

Various nuts like walnuts and almonds are heart-healthy foods but, peanuts are no less than these expensive nuts. They help in preventing heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels. They are also known to stop small blood clots from forming and thus, reducing your chances of stroke.

Weight loss

Researchers revealed that despite being high in fat and calories, they do not contribute to weight gain. In fact, having them helps you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of obesity.

Gallstone prevention

Certain studies suggest that consuming peanuts may cut the risk of gallstones in both men and women.

Storehouse of various bioactive compounds

They are rich in antioxidants like isoflavones, resveratrol and phytic acids, etc. They are also an important source of vitamins and minerals including biotin (crucial for pregnancy), copper, niacin, folate, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin E and thiamine.

Lowers diabetes risk

Peanuts are low-glycaemic food, which means they don’t cause spike in your blood sugar levels. Studies show that it can lower the risk of type-2 diabetes in women.

Reduces inflammation

Being a great source of fibre, it provides satiety and along with this it reduces inflammation as well as aids your digestion.

Prevents cancer

Research has shown that in older people, eating peanut butter may help lower the risk of lowering certain types of stomach cancer called as gastric non-adenocarcinoma.

Now, we know that they are super healthy and delicious but every coin has two sides. Though they are healthy but certain people are allergic to it. It is one of the most common allergens around the world so, watch out if you feel nausea or swelling on your face as it might be a red alarm for you.

Apart from peanut butter, there are many more ways to relish it, like they can be eaten raw, blanched, roasted, boiled, fried or in powdered form.

Here are more ways to include peanuts in your diet:

Baking peanuts into cookies and pies.

Garnishing salad with peanuts.

Making a blend of peanut butter and banana in the form of a sandwich.

Adding peanuts into a trail mix or noodles dish.

