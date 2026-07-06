What Aryna Sabalenka's pre-match warmup routine looks like at Wimbledon 2026: How the world number 1 trains before match

Aryna Sabalenka is rightfully one of the best tennis players in the world. The Belarusian world number 1 delivers such explosive power and efficiency on court that it is a delight to watch her play. But what does it take for the tennis star to give one incredible performance after another? Lots of discipline and a great workout routine.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka played against Japan's Naomi Osaka this weekend. (AFP)

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On June 28, Jason Stacy, a fitness coach who also trains the tennis world champion, shared a video documenting Aryna's pre-Wimbledon warm-up routine before a match. He shared the clip with the caption, “Wimbledon Warm-Up!! LOCKED IN!!! READY!!!! A few of our favourites to get the body ready to move and flow on those beautiful @wimbledon grass courts. Remember, movement is LIFE.”

Here's a breakdown of all the exercises Aryna does in her warm-up routine:

Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon warmup

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{{^usCountry}} The video shows Aryna Sabalenka doing a lot of explosive training, combining back exercises, stretching routines, a variety of cardio, mobility work, stamina work, and strength training. The routine involves exercises designed to simulate everyday movement and to provide Aryna with greater flexibility on the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows Aryna Sabalenka doing a lot of explosive training, combining back exercises, stretching routines, a variety of cardio, mobility work, stamina work, and strength training. The routine involves exercises designed to simulate everyday movement and to provide Aryna with greater flexibility on the court. {{/usCountry}}

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The routine also stimulates her muscles and joints while helping reduce the risk of injury while she is in the court. A good warm-up routine before any exercise, even playing a tennis match, can help loosen the body, prime the cardiovascular system, and get the heart and lungs ready for vigorous activity.

Here's a look at her pre-game workout routine:

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How did the internet react?

Fans and Instagram users were in awe of Aryna and how she prepped before her match. One user joked, “Looks like my workout but her warm-up.” Another remarked, “Elite.” Someone commented, “That world champion y'all.” A fan commented, “It’s our Tigress’s time! Vamos, Aryna.” Another wrote, “What a player!”

On the court

On July 5, Aryna Sabalenka, a leading figure in contemporary women's tennis, was unhappy with her performance in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, where she lost in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. Osaka handled Sabalenka 6-2 in the first set and then outlasted her 7-6 (7-2) to take the victory and eliminate the top seed from Wimbledon.

The match was Aryna Sabalenka's first loss to Naomi Osaka in eight years, since the 2018 US Open. She had already beaten the four-time major winner three times this year.