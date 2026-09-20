What happens to your lung cancer risk after you quit smoking? Oncologist explains

Smoking is infamous for its adverse health effects, particularly on the lungs. But how significantly can quitting help, and what does it mean for lung cancer risk? Do the benefits begin immediately or develop gradually over time? And how does the risk for a former smoker compare with that of someone who has never smoked?ALSO READ: Can exercise lower lung cancer risk after quitting smoking? Oncologist explains

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Dr Kumar Prabhash, Professor of Medical Oncology and Head of the Solid Tumour Unit at Tata Memorial Hospital, and Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute, Muzaffarpur, explained to HT Lifestyle how lung cancer risk changes after quitting smoking.

How does lung cancer risk change after quitting smoking?

The doctor confirmed that benefits begin as soon as patients quit smoking, with some changes occurring within less than a day.

“Within about 12 hours of quitting, carbon monoxide levels in the blood can fall to normal. Over the following weeks and months, lung function begins to improve, while coughing and shortness of breath can decrease,” the oncologist described the benefits seen within less than a day.

After 10 years of quitting, the risk decreases substantially. Dr Prabhash elaborated, "After 10 years of quitting, the risk of developing lung cancer is around 30–60% lower than in someone who continues to smoke.”In fact, he revealed that quitting also reduces the risk of 12 different types of cancer, including lung, liver, pancreatic, bladder, kidney, stomach, and colorectal cancers.

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Lung cancer is a type of cancer that starts when abnormal cells grow in an uncontrolled way in the lungs. (Freepik)

Can the risk eventually match that of a never-smoker?

{{^usCountry}} Although the risk falls considerably after quitting, it may not necessarily return to the level of someone who has never smoked.Dr Prakash clarified, "Quitting significantly lowers lung cancer risk, but former smokers continue to have a higher risk than never-smokers, although quitting substantially reduces the risk. The reduction in risk varies from person to person and depends on their smoking history. Quitting does not reset the clock, but it does stop further exposure and gives the body an opportunity to recover.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the risk falls considerably after quitting, it may not necessarily return to the level of someone who has never smoked.Dr Prakash clarified, "Quitting significantly lowers lung cancer risk, but former smokers continue to have a higher risk than never-smokers, although quitting substantially reduces the risk. The reduction in risk varies from person to person and depends on their smoking history. Quitting does not reset the clock, but it does stop further exposure and gives the body an opportunity to recover.” {{/usCountry}}

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So, quitting cannot really undo all the damage caused by past smoking, but it surely prevents further damage and lets your body heal. Past smokers need to monitor their lung health and consult a doctor about whether screening is appropriate.

The oncologist then discussed proactive screening and how it is helping identify suspicious lung nodules earlier. He also highlighted how advances such as next-generation sequencing are enabling a more detailed understanding of tumours. According to Dr Prabhash, "Treatment now involves many options, such as surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy, used alone or in combination depending on the type and stage of the cancer.”

Beyond individual awareness and screening, in India, broader gaps in access also influence lung cancer outcomes. Patients outside major cities may face delays at different stages of care, from diagnosis to treatment. Dr Prabhash highlighted the need for stronger healthcare pathways and collaborations to ensure comprehensive lung cancer care becomes more accessible.He added, “Industry partnerships like LuNGS Alliance can help address critical gaps in access to precision diagnostics, which is essential to determine treatment modalities. Cancer Research and Statistics Foundation (CRSF) has built an industry consortium with organisations across the value chain, including healthcare, pharma, and diagnostics, such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Roche, and 4baseCare, with a clear objective to bring innovative lung cancer care within reach of more patients and address increasing disease burden.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.