Why quit smoking and vaping? Heart surgeon Dr London warns it affects ‘the entire body from top of head to tip of toes’

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is breaking down why smoking and vaping are “the single worst thing you can do for your body.” In an Instagram video shared on September 14, the heart surgeon explains how these habits can affect virtually every organ in the body.

That cigarette you light up after a long day can feel like a moment of relief – a small reward for making it through work. But have you ever stopped to think about what that smoke is doing beyond your lungs ? While the dangers of smoking and vaping are well known, quitting is often easier said than done once nicotine addiction takes hold. So, what makes quitting so important, and how does smoking affect the rest of your body?

Why is smoking bad for your lungs? Dr London highlights that smoking in any form – whether tobacco, marijuana or vaping – can harm your lungs, which are designed to take in oxygen and expel carbon dioxide. He stresses that inhaling anything else can be harmful.

The heart surgeon explains, “Smoking anything, marijuana, vaping, cigarettes, is the single worst thing you can do for your entire body. It affects every organ. Let's start with the lungs. Lungs have one function. Good air in, bad air out. Everything else is toxic.”

How does it affect other organs? Smoking can harm nearly every organ in the body by flooding the bloodstream with toxic chemicals, tar and carbon monoxide. Dr. London highlights that it also damages blood vessels, impairing the delivery of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

He notes, “How does it affect the other organs in the body? Well, it affects the blood vessels. It attacks the inner lining of the blood vessels. This can cause blockages which affects oxygen and nutrients to the entire body from the top of the head to the tip of the toes.”

Why quit smoking? Tobacco and nicotine addiction is real, and many people struggle to quit despite knowing the health risks. Quitting smoking can trigger withdrawal symptoms such as intense cravings, mood changes, sleep problems and increased appetite. However, your body begins to recover within just 20 minutes of your last cigarette.

Dr London highlights, “I understand it's hard. I get that. But stopping smoking is the single most important lever you can pull for your entire health. If you smoke, get the help you need to quit. If someone in your life is smoking, give them the support that they need, because smoking is the single worst thing you can do for your body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.