What is colonoscopy, the procedure Ryan Reynolds underwent?

Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing Marvel Comics character Deadpool, recently underwent colonoscopy, along with actor Rob McElhenney, and got the procedure filmed to spread awareness about it, after losing a bet to McElhenny. The procedure proved to be life-saving for him considering a 'subtle polyp' was found on his colon. (Also read: Doctors share health tips to keep colorectal cancer (CRC) risks at bay)

WHAT IS COLONOSCOPY

"Colonoscopy is the procedure by which an endoscope is passed through anus to evaluate the large intestine (colon and rectum) and some part of the small intestine (ileum). This procedure is performed with the help of a colonoscope which is a flexible, long tube with a tiny video camera stationed at the tip of the colonoscope. During the procedure, it is possible to remove polyps or some other abnormal tissues easily with the colonoscope, if required," says Dr. Bir Singh Sehrawat Director and HOD Gastroenterology Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

"It is done in patients to rule out cancer of large bowel, colonic polyps, and at times source of the lower GI bleed, etc., it should ideally be done every 10yrs in all people above the age of 50yrs to rule out pre-cancerous state," says Dr Vineet Gupta, Senior Consultant- Gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj.

WHAT HAPPENS IN COLONOSCOPY

Dr Gupta further explains what preparations need to be done before the procedure.

"A patient has to cleanse his bowel prior to the procedure. In this procedure, a medicine is given which cleanses the bowel. Once the bowel is clear, the patient is taken up for the procedure. Total procedure time varies from 20-25 minutes. It is done under anaesthesia or conscious sedation. It is a very safe procedure. Ryan Reynolds underwent this procedure after losing a bet and fortunately found that he has small polyps which later on might have turned cancerous," says Dr Gupta.

WHO NEEDS TO GO THROUGH COLONOSCOPY

Persons having symptoms of intestinal disease like blood in stools, recurrent diarrhoea or constipation, unexplained weight loss, low haemoglobin should get colonoscopy.

"Moreover, anyone 50 or over or people under 50 with a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps are recommended to undergo the colonoscopy procedure," says Dr Sehrawat.

"Colonoscopy helps in diagnosing intestinal disease. There may be a swelling or growth or ulcer in colon. Biopsy can be taken to rule out cancer. It also helps in diagnosis of colitis and piles. Tuberculosis of intestine is also diagnosed by colonoscopy," adds Dr Sehrawat.

IS COLONOSCOPY PAINFUL

Nowadays, colonoscopy is not uncomfortable at all, says Dr Sehrawat.

"Patient drinks a liquid in the early morning to clear the bowel. After that he is reminded of fasting for around 4 hours. After the patient lies down on the endoscopy table, he is given sedation (injection which makes him sleep down). Procedure is done in sleep so there is no pain to the patient," concludes Dr Sehrawat.

