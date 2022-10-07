What is immune thrombocytopenic purpura, the rare blood platelet disorder Mandy Moore suffers from

American actress Mandy Moore who's pregnant with her second child recently talked about her harrowing experience while delivering her son Gus last year. The This is Us star plans to endure the birth of her second baby unmedicated as she has a rare blood platelet disorder Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The blood disorder is characterised by low levels of platelets and is a rare condition in pregnant women. In ITP, the immune system destroys body's platelets and the symptoms may include easy bruising, excessive bleeding among others. (Also read: Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment: What is it and how does it work for hair?)

"Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is a manageable blood disorder characterized by low levels of platelets. Small blood cells, called platelets, help prevent bleeding by accelerating clotting. ITP is generally not a life-threatening condition, is easily managed, and most patients lead normal lives. In rare cases, when there are not enough platelets, serious internal bleeding can happen," says Dr Rahul Naithani, Director- Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

CAUSES AND DIAGNOSIS OF ITP

Although the underlying cause of ITP is yet unknown, it is triggered by problems within the immune system. Normally, the immune system aids the body in fighting off infections and diseases. In ITP, the body's platelets are destroyed by the own immune system.

"To diagnose ITP, the patient might be suggested to get a complete blood count (CBC) and peripheral smear (PS) to measure the platelet count and to examine the size, shape, and number of blood cells present and to see if any abnormal cell is present," says Dr Naithani.

"However, it is recommended that patients should not undertake frequent blood tests to keep a track of their platelet count. This only adds to their anxiety and might hinder ongoing treatment. They must follow the advice and treatment regime recommended by the hematologist or physician," adds the expert.

SYMPTOMS OF ITP: WARNING SIGNS AND WHEN TO GET WORRIED

Dr Naithani also talks about the symptoms of ITP.

With ITP, the platelet count is fewer than 100,000, compared to the typical range of 150,000 to 450,000. The patient's platelet count could be less than 10,000 by the time severe bleeding starts to happen. The risk of bleeding increases with decreasing platelet count.

Signs include:

1. Skin turns purple after blood has ‘spilled or leaked’ beneath it: Large bruises from unidentified injuries are seen in ITP patients. Bruising could develop from simple movements around the knee and elbow joints.

2. Tiny red dots under the skin that are the result of very slight bleeding: These dots remain visible even when one presses down on the area and are indicative of areas of hemorrhage under the skin, such as ruptured capillaries.

3. Bleeding in the mouth, nose, or gums: Frequent nose bleeds or gums that take too long to stop bleeding are indicative signs of ITP.

4. Heavy menstrual bleeding: Prolonged menstrual bleeding, also known as menorrhagia, might be a sign of ITP. Menstrual periods can vary, so it is crucial to track how long they last. If bleeding is interfering with everyday life, consulting a doctor is advised.

5. Fatigue and weakness: Patients may experience fatigue because of a low red blood cell count. Constant exhaustion may make it challenging to keep up with daily activities and can raise the risk of injury.

6. Vomit, urine, or stool containing blood: Internal bleeding brought on by ITP may result in the presence of blood in the vomit, urine, or stool.

7. Bleeding in the head: Though extremely rare, it can be a serious indication of ITP. It usually happens in less than 1/1000 patients whose platelet counts are less than 10,000/cmm. Any head injury that takes place when there are insufficient platelets to control the bleeding could be threatening.

How is ITP managed?

"ITP in adults is usually a chronic condition that can be easily managed through medication. Many people may not require any medicines if platelet counts are above safe limit of 30,000/cmm. The treatment course also depends on an individual’s symptoms. Therefore, it is advised that the patient should point this out to their treating physician so that the condition can be managed accordingly," concludes Dr Naithani.

