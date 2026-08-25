When should you consult a doctor after vaccination? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh shares concerning symptoms

The importance of vaccinations for public health cannot be overstated. They go through rigorous testing before being made available to the public, and can be safely administered under the guidance of a physician.

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Internal medicine expert Dr Amit Prakash Singh shared with HT Lifestyle that while vaccinations may show some side effects, they are usually mild and short-lived. “Pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, or body aches can occur with some vaccines. These symptoms usually go away quickly on their own,” noted the physician.

However, he pointed out that it is important to understand the difference between those and the expected reactions. He went on to share what they might be, which is elaborated as follows.

When should you seek medical advice after vaccination?

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{{^usCountry}} In the words of Dr Singh, “It is critical to seek medical attention if the symptoms are extreme, long-lasting, worsening, and a bit unusual, taking into account the vaccine given.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of Dr Singh, “It is critical to seek medical attention if the symptoms are extreme, long-lasting, worsening, and a bit unusual, taking into account the vaccine given.” {{/usCountry}}

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Symptoms that necessitate the need for a doctor include:

High/persistent fever

Extreme swelling

Extreme tiredness

Prolonged vomiting

Other signs that make daily life difficult should also be checked by a healthcare professional, noted Dr Singh. “Moreover, if redness, warmth, swelling, and pain worsen at the injection site, it is necessary to contact the medical worker in order to figure out the situation,” he added.

A persistently high fever after vaccination needs medical evaluation.

Indications of a serious allergic reaction

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The chances of serious allergic reactions due to vaccination are low, but not zero, pointed out Dr Singh. In case something like that happens, immediate medical attention is required.

Signs to watch out for an allergic reaction include the following:

Breathing difficulties

Swelling of the face, lips, or neck

Occurrence of rashes in various locations

Sudden dizziness or fainting

Low blood pressure.

Serious symptoms that appear later

Dr Singh pointed out that not every health issue that occurs after taking a vaccine is necessarily related to the vaccine itself. “A person might become ill coincidentally after taking the medicine,” he said.

“Nevertheless, symptoms such as high fever, seizures, severe headache, or unusual bleeding need to be evaluated urgently instead of being automatically blamed on the vaccine.”

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The physician advised parents to pay special attention to their children, as babies and young children may not always be able to explain their condition. Some unusual symptoms, such as excessive sleepiness, persistent crying, and difficulty breathing, should be reported to the paediatrician.

Most post-vaccination effects are not serious and resolve on their own. However, very serious, new, and unusual reactions should not be taken lightly.

As Dr Singh stated, “If you have suspicions about what happened to you, it is best to contact your doctor and share all relevant information about the vaccination and its consequences. Do not cancel your subsequent vaccinations in connection with the presumption that something bad has happened without consulting your healthcare professional. They will be able to say whether the attack was due to the vaccination and whether there is a need to change anything for your further immunisations.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Amit Prakash Singh is a consultant in the department of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He has over 22 years of clinical experience.