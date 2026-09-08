Which sleeping positions are better for the heart? Dr Saurabh Juneja explains, shares what to avoid

Sleep is not just a time for the body to rest; it is also when the heart and blood vessels get a chance to recover from the demands of the day. For people living with heart disease, getting quality sleep is particularly important. However, according to cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Saurabh Juneja, the way a person sleeps can sometimes affect comfort, breathing and symptoms.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Juneja stated, “There is no single sleeping position that is best for every heart patient. The right position depends on the individual’s heart condition, breathing problems and symptoms. However, some positions may offer better comfort and help reduce breathing difficulties.”

Is sleeping on your side safe?

For many heart patients, sleeping on the side can be a comfortable option. Sleeping on the left side is often discussed because it may feel more comfortable for some people, but it is not automatically the best position for everyone with heart disease, pointed out Dr Juneja.

“People who experience breathlessness while lying flat may find that sleeping slightly elevated or on their side makes breathing easier,” he noted. “Those with heart failure, for example, may feel more comfortable with their upper body raised using pillows or an adjustable bed.”

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{{^usCountry}} Simple tips that the surgeon shared that can improve sleep comfort include: Keep the upper body slightly elevated if lying flat makes breathing difficult.

Use pillows to support the neck, back and legs comfortably.

Choose a position that allows you to breathe easily without chest discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple tips that the surgeon shared that can improve sleep comfort include: Keep the upper body slightly elevated if lying flat makes breathing difficult.

Use pillows to support the neck, back and legs comfortably.

Choose a position that allows you to breathe easily without chest discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

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No sleeping position is forbidden as long as one is comfortable.

How safe is sleeping on your back?

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Sleeping on one's back is not necessarily bad for heart patients. As per Dr Juneja, some people may even find it comfortable. “But those with certain heart problems, especially those with fluid accumulation or heart failure, may end up being more breathless if they lie completely flat,” he warned.

“When you regularly find it hard to breathe while you are sleeping, need a lot of pillows to get a comfortable sleep or feel short of breath shortly after lying down, it is not a matter of sleeping in the wrong position,” pointed out the surgeon. “In some cases, these symptoms may suggest that medical intervention for the heart condition is necessary.”

Warning signs to watch out for

Dr Juneja suggested caution for the following nighttime warning signs:

Breathlessness that becomes worse when lying down.

Sudden awakenings during sleep, with a sense of not being able to breathe.

Swelling of the legs that is new or worse, or sudden weight gain.

Which sleeping position should be avoided?

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In the words of Dr Juneja, “No position is absolutely forbidden for all heart patients. For some, however, it's not comfortable to sleep on the belly, especially if it causes pressure on the chest or breathing problems.”

It is important to note that heart patients should not remain in a position that causes any chest pain, severe difficulty breathing, dizziness or unusual discomfort.

“If a specific position seems to be continually causing symptoms, then it may be better to move to a different position and consult a doctor about the issue,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Saurabh Juneja, MS, MCh, is the director and head of CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi.