Why are more children struggling with sleep? Dr Manish Mannan shares 5 bedtime habits parents should change

Struggling with sleep is not an issue with adults; it has apparently started affecting children as well, according to paediatrician Dr Manish Mannan. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mannan noted that for many parents, bedtime has quietly become one of the most difficult parts of the day.

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“A child who once slept easily may now negotiate for ‘five more minutes’ of staying up late, wake repeatedly at night or struggle to get up for school. It is easy to blame screens or assume the child is simply resisting bedtime. Often, however, the problem lies in small habits that have become part of the evening routine,” he shared.

Dr Mannan pointed out that sleep is essential for memory, learning, emotional regulation, immunity and physical growth. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends nine to 12 hours of sleep for children aged six to 12 years, and eight to 10 hours for teenagers. Regularly falling short can affect concentration, behaviour, mood and daytime performance.

Parents may be setting the wrong bedtime pattern

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Mannan, one common mistake that parents make is allowing bedtime to become negotiable. Homework runs late, dinner gets pushed back, and television or phone time extends into the night. Parents may then allow children to sleep much later on weekends, making it harder to return to the weekday routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Mannan, one common mistake that parents make is allowing bedtime to become negotiable. Homework runs late, dinner gets pushed back, and television or phone time extends into the night. Parents may then allow children to sleep much later on weekends, making it harder to return to the weekday routine. {{/usCountry}}

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“A consistent bedtime and wake-up time helps the body maintain a stable sleep rhythm,” shared the paediatrician. “Parents should set a realistic bedtime that includes time for bathing, brushing, reading, or simply winding down, rather than treating these as activities that happen after bedtime.”

Teenagers scrolling on their phones in bed have their sleep disrupted.

Five habits parents should change

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Dr Mannan shared five common habits that parents need to change to make their children’s sleep time regular. They are presented as follows.

Letting screens continue until bedtime: Phones, tablets, gaming and social media keep children mentally stimulated when the brain should be slowing down. Parents should create a screen-free period of at least 30 to 60 minutes before bed and, where possible, keep devices outside the bedroom. Allowing major weekend shifts: Sleeping at 10 pm on school nights and midnight on weekends can disrupt the body clock. Weekend schedules should remain reasonably close to weekday timings. Using the bed for everything: Studying, gaming, watching videos and scrolling from bed can weaken its association with sleep. A quieter, dimly lit bedroom with fewer distractions makes the transition easier. Trying to exhaust the child: A packed evening of tuition, homework, sports and screens does not guarantee restful sleep. Children need a transition between activity and rest. Reading, quiet conversation, or another familiar routine can help. Ignoring late-night food and caffeine intake: Beverages such as cola, high amounts of caffeine, and strong tea may also inhibit sleep, especially for teenagers. Meal and snack timings should also fit the child's sleep schedule.

When should parents seek help?

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As per Dr Mannan, not every sleep problem is behavioural. Some symptoms can indicate an underlying sleep or medical condition and warrant evaluation by a paediatrician. They include:

Persistent snoring, pauses in breathing, frequent waking, restless sleep, morning headaches or excessive daytime sleepiness

“Good sleep begins before a child gets into bed. Parents do not need a rigid schedule, but they do need a predictable one. Reducing evening stimulation, setting clearer boundaries around screens and protecting a consistent bedtime can turn sleep from a daily negotiation into a healthier routine,” shared the paediatrician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Manish Mannan is the head of the department of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Paras Health, Gurugram.