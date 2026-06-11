Why are more young adults being diagnosed with brain tumour? Neurologist separates facts from myths

Brain tumour is probably one of the most serious diagnoses that one can receive, and according to Dr Ravindra Srivastava, senior consultant in neurosciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, it is no longer a condition that predominantly affects the elderly.

Brain tumour is often being diagnosed in young adults at present. (Pexel)

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The rise in brain tumour cases in young adults is a cause for serious concern and calls for more awareness. It becomes important for individuals to be aware of the facts surrounding the disease so that it can be detected and treated early.

Dr Srivastava shared with HT Lifestyle the reason why more young adults are being diagnosed with brain tumours, which factors actually increase the risk of the disorder, and what symptoms to look out for.

The real reason for more brain tumour detection

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Srivastava, the advancement of technology is the most prominent reason for more brain tumours being diagnosed in young adults. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Srivastava, the advancement of technology is the most prominent reason for more brain tumours being diagnosed in young adults. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Technological advances are enabling more imaging to be performed that was once overlooked,” he stated. “The increase in diagnosis rates is in no small part due to the fact that there has not been a significant increase in the number of tumours; it is because detection has increased.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Technological advances are enabling more imaging to be performed that was once overlooked,” he stated. “The increase in diagnosis rates is in no small part due to the fact that there has not been a significant increase in the number of tumours; it is because detection has increased.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today, advanced MRI and CT scanning equipment are more readily available than ever before. Tumours which were not diagnosed 10 years ago are now being diagnosed earlier, sometimes at an unexpected time when scanned for other issues. This is great news, as early detection virtually guarantees treatment benefits,” he added. Do mobile phones cause brain tumours? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, advanced MRI and CT scanning equipment are more readily available than ever before. Tumours which were not diagnosed 10 years ago are now being diagnosed earlier, sometimes at an unexpected time when scanned for other issues. This is great news, as early detection virtually guarantees treatment benefits,” he added. Do mobile phones cause brain tumours? {{/usCountry}}

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Studies are yet to link mobile phone with brain tumour risk, shares Dr Srivastava. (Pexel)

Mobile phones are often considered by the elderly to be a prominent reason for the rising risk of brain tumour among youth. However, that is far from the truth, revealed Dr Srivastava.

“Let’s debunk the biggest myth in a nutshell,” he stated. “Don’t worry about the mobile phone, power lines, or certain viruses, because there has been a lot of research done on the possible causes, and it has not been found that any of these causes are responsible for brain tumours. Most cases of brain tumour, for instance, remain unknown.”

What factors play a role in brain tumour risk?

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According to the neurologist, genetics and hereditary factors play a role in determining an individual's brain cancer risk.

“There is a definite risk of developing a brain tumour if there are family members with rare genetic conditions like neurofibromatosis type 1 and neurofibromatosis type 2, so it is strongly recommended to have proactive neurological follow-ups,” he stated.

The other thing that is suspected to be linked is the lifestyle that one follows. While no clear link has been established between any one lifestyle factor and brain tumour development, it is still widely recognised that a healthy lifestyle is beneficial for brain health in general, noted Dr Srivastava.

Red flags to watch out for

While headaches are a common experience, some are different from the others, and require prompt medical evaluation. According to Dr Srivastava, the headaches that could be a sign of forming brain tumours include the following:

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Headache accompanied by nausea or projectile vomiting

Sudden, severe “thunderbolt” headache

Headache that is worse in the morning or wakes you from sleep

Headache with vision changes, blurred or double vision

Headache associated with seizures or loss of consciousness

Headache with progressive worsening over days or weeks

Headache alongside weakness, numbness, or speech difficulty

Headache with personality or behavioural changes

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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