Why are people going crazy over everything ‘natural’? Study explains the troubling truth

People have an innate instinct to always reach for the ‘natural’ products, deeming them more trustworthy and efficient. A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science assessed this prevalent preference, showing how this ‘natural bias’ affects daily choices and decision-making. From food and medicine to everyday items, the word ‘natural’ carries a persuasive weight, often leading people to choose these options even when there’s no clear evidence of added benefits. Much like how green and natural diets are perceived to be as healthy, everything else that is natural is also labelled as trustworthy and safe.(Shutterstock)

Bias for everything ‘natural’

The research examined people’s behaviour when they were presented with choices between natural and non-natural options. This bias exists in both low-risk and high-risk decisions. The participants were asked to choose performance-enhancing drinks based on their labels, and the majority went with natural. Similarly for regular food as well, the participants were given options of natural and non-natural chocolate with the natural chocolate cautioning it might upset stomach. But still, they opted for the natural chocolate and even reported it tasted better.

These are somewhat low-risk decisions, but even for riskier ones like medicines, participants went for the natural option. In this round of experiments, participants had to choose between a ‘natural’ or ‘synthetic’ drug for a finger prick test, and a good majority picked the natural one, even though it seemed slightly risky.

Why ‘natural’ overrides everything?

People prefer to buy 'natural' items, thinking they are more efficient and trustworthy. (Shutterstock)

The study highlighted how the word ‘natural’ carries so much power. Even if the product may be otherwise, if it is labelled as natural, people will choose that without any second thought. Whether it’s a regular drink, a drug, or chocolate, the research explained that people tend to connect ‘natural’ products with safety, quality, and effectiveness. This preference is so strong that it often overrides logic, leading people to make hasty decisions without factoring the actual efficiency. This is particularly disturbing as this perception is prevalent even in high-risk decisions like medicines. Trust in everything ‘natural’ is so deeply ingrained in the psyche that there’s almost a tunnel vision, overlooking aspects of true efficiency and logic. Even when the product is not up to expectations, they convince themselves it's better than it actually is, simply because it’s labelled as ‘natural.'

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.