Year ender 2024: Mental health trends and habits in workplace that everyone is talking about

Mental health issues in the workplace, though not a new phenomenon, have become increasingly prevalent in recent years due to the growing complexities of professional environments and the year 2024 was a game-changer in revolutionising mental well-being. The positive aspect is that mental health awareness in the workplace has improved significantly, with organisations making dedicated efforts to support employees by offering resources and fostering a culture that prioritises well-being. Here's what 2024 taught us about mental health and well-being.(Photo by StockCake)

Therapy, tech and trends: A 2024 mental health recap

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Upasana Raina, HR Director at GI Group Holding, shared, “The dynamic nature of today’s work environment—marked by intense competition, multigenerational teams, tight deadlines, and peer pressure—has amplified mental health challenges, particularly stress and anxiety. These challenges vary across generations. Younger employees often face heightened social and peer pressure, driving them to take on additional responsibilities or maintain a facade of success, sometimes at the expense of their mental health.”

She added, “Meanwhile, older employees may feel the strain of keeping up with rapidly evolving technologies and shifting workplace dynamics, leading to their own set of mental health concerns as they strive to remain competent and relevant. In the past, mental health support was seen as a desirable benefit; today, it is considered a fundamental necessity. Employees increasingly expect organisations to provide robust mental health resources, recognizing that a supportive work environment is vital for both individual well-being and overall productivity. In response, forward-thinking organizations are addressing these challenges by implementing Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), conducting mental health awareness workshops and training sessions, promoting flexible work policies to alleviate stress, and fostering open communication to reduce stigma around mental health issues.”

Biophilic Design concepts have become a hot trend lately especially, in the post-Covid era, when the companies have shifted from the hybrid working models to the regular scenarios. Employers today are investing deliberately in the infrastructure inspired by nature and sustainability for employees' well-being, mental peace and productivity. (Photo by George Milton on Pexels)

Key mental health insights from 2024

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shweta Anand Arora, CEO at The Core Questin, revealed, “Modeling vulnerability is a powerful starting point. When leaders openly admit that they don’t have all the answers and share their own challenges, they create a culture where asking for help feels natural, not daunting. It reminds everyone that imperfection is a shared experience, and support is always within reach. Building psychological safety is just as vital. When people feel safe to express what’s on their minds and show up as their true selves, they’re not only healthier but also more engaged. Encouraging open, honest conversations allows teams to connect meaningfully and ensures that diverse perspectives are heard, which strengthens both individuals and the organisation.”

She suggested, “Demonstrating healthy boundaries is another crucial aspect. When leaders prioritise time for their own well-being—whether through family, rest, or personal passions—they show that self-care is a priority, not a luxury. It sets an example that balance is achievable, even in high-pressure environments. Finally, embracing failure as a chance to grow can be transformative. When leaders treat mistakes as opportunities to learn and encourage reflection, they model this for others, fostering resilience and a culture where growth thrives.”

Easy but crucial actions you must take to build a mentally healthy workplace (Photo by Husna Miskandar on Unsplash)

According to Nishant Chandra, Co- Founder of Newton School, employers today seek candidates who can demonstrate adaptability, emotional intelligence and problem-solving skills—all of which are enhanced through mental health support. He pointed out, “Graduates with stronger mental health are better equipped to manage the pressures of job interviews, meet deadlines and navigate complex career transitions with confidence.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.