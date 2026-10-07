Heart rate stays high after a workout? Cardiologist explains when it is normal and when to worry

It is normal for the heart to beat faster during exercise. But what happens when one stops working out, and their heart rate continues to stay high? For some people, the heart rate may take several minutes to settle, especially after a strenuous workout. This does not always mean that something is wrong, shared cardiologist Dr Akhil K Rustagi with HT Lifestyle.

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“During exercise, the heart pumps more blood to the muscles to meet their increased demand for oxygen. As a result, the heart rate rises with the intensity of physical activity. When you stop exercising, it does not immediately return to your resting heart rate. The body needs some time to gradually return to its normal state,” he explained.

“After a workout, the heart rate should gradually come down rather than suddenly return to the resting level. How quickly it falls can depend on the intensity of exercise, a person’s fitness level and other factors,” added Dr Rustagi.

When is a high heart rate after exercise normal?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rustagi, a temporarily elevated heart rate is generally expected after activities such as running, cycling, strength training or a high-intensity workout. The harder one exercises, the longer it may take for their heart rate to settle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rustagi, a temporarily elevated heart rate is generally expected after activities such as running, cycling, strength training or a high-intensity workout. The harder one exercises, the longer it may take for their heart rate to settle. {{/usCountry}}

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Factors such as dehydration, heat, stress, lack of sleep and caffeine can also affect heart rate. The heart rate during exercise can also vary from person to person.

“For most adults, moderate-intensity exercise is generally around 50 to 70 percent of the age-predicted maximum heart rate, while vigorous exercise is around 70 to 85 percent. These figures are only general guidelines,” noted the cardiologist.

“A gradual cool-down can help,” he added. “Instead of stopping suddenly after intense exercise, walking slowly for a few minutes allows the heart rate and breathing to come down gradually.”

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The heart rate should drop gradually after exercise, shares Dr Rustagi.

When does elevated heart rate become concerning?

A heart rate that remains unusually high for longer than expected, particularly after a relatively light workout, may need to be checked. The cardiologist noted that it is also worth discussing with a doctor if this happens repeatedly or if the heart rate seems much higher than usual during the same level of exercise.

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“More importantly, pay attention to your symptoms,” shared Dr Rustagi. Some symptoms can sometimes point to a heart or circulation problem and require medical evaluation. They include:

Chest pain or pressure

Unusual breathlessness

Dizziness

Feeling faint

Extreme weakness

Fast or irregular heartbeat during or after exercise

What is heart rate recovery?

Heart rate recovery refers to how much the heart rate falls after exercise. It can provide useful information about cardiovascular fitness and heart health.

However, Dr Rustagi pointed out that there is no single number that is considered ideal for everyone. Recovery can vary depending on age, fitness level, the type of exercise and whether a person has an underlying heart condition.

“The key is not to panic every time your heart continues to beat faster after a workout. A gradual fall in heart rate is expected. However, if your heart rate remains unusually high, this happens repeatedly or is accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, dizziness or difficulty breathing, it is better to speak to a cardiologist rather than dismissing it as a normal part of exercise,” highlighted the cardiologist.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Akhil K Rustagi is the senior director and head of cardiology at ShardaCare-Healthcity. He has over 25 years of clinical experience.