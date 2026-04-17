Why does pollen trigger severe allergic reaction in some people? Maryland doctor explains

Pollens are fine powdery substances produced by flowering plants that contain male gametes and finds its use in sexual reproduction. While it is a completely natural substance that is, in theory, not harmful to humans, some people are severely allergic to it.

PLant pollens can trigger serious allergy symptoms in some individuals. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 16, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained why that is, and how best to treat it.

Why does pollen act as an allergen?

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{{^usCountry}} Pollen allergies can become a serious health condition for many people, not because pollens are dangerous to human health, but because the immune system of those individuals is more sensitive to the substance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pollen allergies can become a serious health condition for many people, not because pollens are dangerous to human health, but because the immune system of those individuals is more sensitive to the substance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since the body considers it a threat, it activates its defence mechanism, which results in the observable symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the body considers it a threat, it activates its defence mechanism, which results in the observable symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the words of Dr Sood, “If you ever felt like pollen is taking you out, you're definitely not alone. That reaction isn't because pollen is dangerous. It's because your immune system is overreacting to it. In some people, the body treats pollen like a threat and releases histamine, which is what causes the sneezing, congestion, and itchy, watery eyes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of Dr Sood, “If you ever felt like pollen is taking you out, you're definitely not alone. That reaction isn't because pollen is dangerous. It's because your immune system is overreacting to it. In some people, the body treats pollen like a threat and releases histamine, which is what causes the sneezing, congestion, and itchy, watery eyes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Cleveland Clinic website, histamine is a signalling chemical released by the immune system that regulates a number of bodily functions and plays a key role in the body’s inflammatory response. How to treat pollen allergy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Cleveland Clinic website, histamine is a signalling chemical released by the immune system that regulates a number of bodily functions and plays a key role in the body’s inflammatory response. How to treat pollen allergy? {{/usCountry}}

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Since pollen allergy triggers the release of histamines within the body, the treatment involves taking antihistamines. There are also a number of natural precautions that people may take if they are aware of being allergic to pollen.

As Dr Sood explained, “Antihistamines help (by) blocking the histamine response, not the pollen itself. The intensity (of pollen allergy symptoms) can also change depending on how high pollen levels are and how sensitive your body is.”

He suggested the following steps to take precaution ahead of time, as well as to mitigate the effect of pollen allergy as it is setting in.

Taking antihistamines before symptoms get bad

Using a nasal steroid regularly during the season

Showering after being outside

Keeping windows closed on high pollen days

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“So, what you're feeling is not an infection, it's your immune system being a little too aggressive,” reassured Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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