Why does rest make us feel guilty? Clinical psychologist breaks down the psychology of productivity pressure

In a world where constant productivity is celebrated, taking time to rest can sometimes leave us feeling guilty. With corporate leaders like Narayana Murthy advocating a 70 to 72-hour workweek, the pressure to keep working can make it difficult to switch off, even when we need a break. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anitha Bharathan, clinical psychologist at Cadabams Hospitals, explains why our brains struggle to switch off and why we may feel guilty about resting.

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Why do we feel guilty while resting?

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According to Dr Bharathan, rest can trigger guilt when a person begins to associate their self-worth with productivity rather than their overall well-being. If someone has grown up hearing that being busy is a sign of success, or that taking a break is equivalent to being lazy, they may internalise the belief that they must constantly be doing something useful to deserve rest. Over time, even when the body is tired, the mind continues to evaluate whether enough has been accomplished.

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Over time, even when the body is tired, the mind continues to evaluate whether enough has been accomplished.

Psychological factors

{{^usCountry}} “Another psychological factor is the discomfort of having unstructured time,” highlighted Dr Bharathan. When we are constantly occupied, we have fewer opportunities to confront worries, unresolved emotions or feelings of inadequacy. Rest removes these distractions, allowing those thoughts to surface. Some people respond by filling the silence with tasks because staying busy feels more comfortable than sitting with their thoughts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Another psychological factor is the discomfort of having unstructured time,” highlighted Dr Bharathan. When we are constantly occupied, we have fewer opportunities to confront worries, unresolved emotions or feelings of inadequacy. Rest removes these distractions, allowing those thoughts to surface. Some people respond by filling the silence with tasks because staying busy feels more comfortable than sitting with their thoughts. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Bharathan also highlighted that guilt around resting can also be linked to perfectionism and anxiety. People who set excessively high standards for themselves may struggle to accept that their work is never completely finished. They may feel that taking a break means falling behind, disappointing others or losing control. In such cases, resting becomes associated with a perceived threat rather than an opportunity to recover.

“It is important to recognise that rest is not something we need to earn after exhausting ourselves. It is a basic requirement for psychological and physical functioning,” said Dr Bharathan. Adequate rest supports emotional regulation, attention, memory and decision-making. When people repeatedly ignore their need for recovery, they may become more irritable, mentally fatigued and less effective, even if they appear productive.

How to address this?

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According to Dr Bharathan, one way to address this pattern is to gradually challenge the belief that every moment must be useful. People can begin by scheduling short breaks without attaching a productivity goal to them and noticing the thoughts that arise.

People can begin by scheduling short breaks without attaching a productivity goal to them and noticing the thoughts that arise.

Instead of treating guilt as proof that they are doing something wrong, they can recognise it as a learned response that may need to be unlearned. If the inability to rest is persistent and accompanied by significant anxiety, sleep disturbances or burnout, speaking to a mental health professional can help identify the underlying patterns.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.