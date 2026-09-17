Why does your acne keep coming back? Dermatologist lists 5 daily triggers, from dirty pillowcase to unclean phone

Your acne may keep coming back despite you doing everything right and following all the textbook skincare rules. You may have your routine sorted, cleanse your face regularly, and yet remain prone to fresh breakouts. The problem may not lie in your effort or routine, but in certain inadvertent habits that could be quietly aggravating your skin.ALSO READ: Your skin can reflect your lifestyle: Here’s what acne, dullness, and dryness may be telling you

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What does a dermatologist have to say about this? Dr Kanchan S Topgi, visiting consultant in clinical and aesthetic dermatology and trichology at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, shared her insights with HT Lifestyle, highlighting how small changes in everyday habits can make a difference in managing breakouts.

What are the factors that can cause persistent acne? Dr Topgi said, "Sometimes, even if you follow a proper skincare routine, you will still find persistent acne. While hormones, genetics, and skin type play a role, some everyday habits may also contribute to recurrent breakouts. From frequently touching your face to using certain hair or skincare products, small changes in daily routines can sometimes make a difference.”

This means persistent acne is not necessarily a sign that your entire skincare routine is ineffective. There are factors such as hormones, genetics, and skin type that may not be within your control. But there are many daily habits that are aggravating your acne. Once you identify and modify them, you can manage your acne better.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the key daily things you need to monitor in order to control breakouts: 1. Uncleaned phone Your phone comes into contact with your hands, face, makeup, sweat, and various surfaces throughout the day.

Holding it against your face for long periods can transfer oil and dirt to the skin.

Keep your phone clean to avoid the transfer of bacteria to your face. 2. Dirty pillowcase Pillowcases also collect sweat, oil, dead skin cells, and hair oils.

Keeping pillowcases clean can help reduce the transfer of bacteria from your pillowcases to your skin. 3. Overcleaning and exfoliating Harsh cleansers and frequent exfoliation can irritate the natural layer of the skin and damage its protective barrier.

A gentle cleanser used twice a day is usually sufficient.

Exfoliation, if needed, should also be gentle and not excessive, because active acne can flare up due to it.

Never sleep in your makeup even if the product is non-comedogenic. 4. Haircare and makeup products Hair oils, conditioners, gels, and styling products can come into contact with the forehead, cheeks, neck, and back.

For some people, these products may contribute to clogged pores.

Heavy or comedogenic makeup can have a similar effect.

Choosing non-comedogenic products and regularly cleaning makeup brushes and sponges can help. 5. Stress and diet Stress does not directly cause acne, but it can worsen existing breakouts in some people.

Changes in hormones and other processes linked to stress may affect the skin.

Diet also plays a role for some individuals.

Diets high in refined carbohydrates and high-glycemic foods may be associated with acne, although dietary triggers vary from person to person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the key daily things you need to monitor in order to control breakouts: 1. Uncleaned phone Your phone comes into contact with your hands, face, makeup, sweat, and various surfaces throughout the day.

Holding it against your face for long periods can transfer oil and dirt to the skin.

Keep your phone clean to avoid the transfer of bacteria to your face. 2. Dirty pillowcase Pillowcases also collect sweat, oil, dead skin cells, and hair oils.

Keeping pillowcases clean can help reduce the transfer of bacteria from your pillowcases to your skin. 3. Overcleaning and exfoliating Harsh cleansers and frequent exfoliation can irritate the natural layer of the skin and damage its protective barrier.

A gentle cleanser used twice a day is usually sufficient.

Exfoliation, if needed, should also be gentle and not excessive, because active acne can flare up due to it.

Never sleep in your makeup even if the product is non-comedogenic. 4. Haircare and makeup products Hair oils, conditioners, gels, and styling products can come into contact with the forehead, cheeks, neck, and back.

For some people, these products may contribute to clogged pores.

Heavy or comedogenic makeup can have a similar effect.

Choosing non-comedogenic products and regularly cleaning makeup brushes and sponges can help. 5. Stress and diet Stress does not directly cause acne, but it can worsen existing breakouts in some people.

Changes in hormones and other processes linked to stress may affect the skin.

Diet also plays a role for some individuals.

Diets high in refined carbohydrates and high-glycemic foods may be associated with acne, although dietary triggers vary from person to person. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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