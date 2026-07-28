Why does your stomach hurt after eating? Gastroentrologist Dr Devika Madhu reveals 9 possible causes

After a meal, it is distressing when your stomach begins to hurt, even when you have not eaten anything heavy. If you continue to observe this pain time and again after your meals, you need to inspect closely to identify the root cause.



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The condition should be diagnosed by a medical professional rather than self-treated. There are many possible causes of pain after a meal, making it tough to identify the exact underlying issue without a proper medical evaluation.

Dr Devika Madhu, associate consultant in the Department of Gastroenterology at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, identified the possible causes, decoding that pain after eating may be associated with a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions.

She shared with HT Lifestyle that this pain, however, may shift in location. Explaining why, the expert said, “Abdominal pain has many causes, some more serious than others. What feels like a stomach ache may be coming from another organ in your abdomen. Or it may be coming from outside your digestive system. Always seek medical care if your abdominal pain is unexplained, severe or doesn’t stop.”

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{{^usCountry}} This tells us that the location of the pain may not always reveal its actual source, so avoid trying to guess the cause. Many people may turn to home remedies or over-the-counter medicines to ease the unexplained pain or prevent it from becoming severe. However, the most appropriate way forward is to see a specialist, identify the underlying cause and begin necessary treatment under medical guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This tells us that the location of the pain may not always reveal its actual source, so avoid trying to guess the cause. Many people may turn to home remedies or over-the-counter medicines to ease the unexplained pain or prevent it from becoming severe. However, the most appropriate way forward is to see a specialist, identify the underlying cause and begin necessary treatment under medical guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Madhu then revealed what this is called clinically: “The term postprandial refers to physical changes after eating. Postprandial discomfort and pain after eating may be a sign of a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions.”

What are the possible causes?

Constipation gets aggravated if you sit on the toilet for a long time. You may observe abdominal pain if you eat, especially if you are constipated for a long time.

Pain after eating may stem from multiple conditions. The possible causes range from regular digestive issues, like constipation or irritable bowel syndrome, to more serious conditions like gallstones, inflammatory issues and cardiac problems. The location of the pain is also an important clue about what could be the cause.

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Here are some of the possible causes, their location and other relevant clues spotlighted by the gastroentrologist:

1. Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas, can lead to pain signs both chronically and acutely after eating.

Pancreatitis pain occurs in the upper abdomen and can radiate backwards.

Nausea and vomiting are other common symptoms.

2. Peptic Ulcer

Peptic ulcers occur when the stomach lining or duodenum is damaged, which may cause pain after eating, particularly if it is a stomach ulcer.

Peptic ulcer pain is generally felt somewhere between the sternum and abdomen.

3. Gallstones

After eating, gallstone pain can occur, especially if the food is large and/or high in fat.

Gallstone pain occurs at the centre or right side of your upper abdomen.

There may also be discomfort behind the sternum and radiation to the upper back.

Other gallstone signs include nausea and vomiting.

4. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

IBS is a health condition that causes chronic abdominal pain. Bowel movements with this condition are associated with pain after eating.

When eating, it can lead to excessive intestinal contractions that can lead to abdominal pain.

The upper, mid, and lower portions of the abdomen may experience IBS pain, but it may also radiate up to the upper portions of the torso.

5. Food intolerance

A food allergy or intolerance is when a certain food is not recognised by the digestive system in your body. Having a food intolerance means either your digestive system gets irritated by food or cannot digest it properly.

The immune system does not respond to food intolerance.

Lactose intolerance also may cause stomach pain after eating dairy food.

6. Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease is a severe, chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

It causes inflammation in various parts of the digestive tract that can lead, together with other symptoms, to severe pain, diarrhoea, and bleeding.

This is a serious condition with life-threatening consequences.

7. Constipation

Constipation occurs when stool moves through the digestive tract too slowly and cannot be normally eliminated.

Chronic constipation, with 3 or fewer bowel movements for several weeks, can cause pain and bloating of the abdomen.

Symptoms may get worse when you eat, when your body tries to digest new food

8. Mesenteric ischemia

The stomach can hurt if the blood supply to the intestine is interrupted.

It can occur if there is a clot in the major vessel supplying the intestine.

9. Cardiovascular problem

If one suffers upper abdominal pain, then they may be experiencing a cardiac event.

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When should you see a doctor if you experience abdominal pain after eating?

As the possible causes are varied, from something as serious and life-threatening as a cardiac problem to something as common as constipation, you cannot self-diagnose or resort to home remedies. Guesswork may have dire consequences. Instead, consult a specialist if this postprandial pain persists.

“Since abdominal pain has multiple causes, it has to be evaluated by a physician with proper history, examination and investigations to clinch the diagnosis and cure your ailment,” Dr Madhu mentioned how specialists try to understand the ailment.

Aside from the pain being unexplained and severe, Dr Madhu recommended visiting a specialist if you also observe these signs :

Fever that is persisting

Loss of weight

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting that doesn’t stop

Blood in your stools

Swelling and tenderness in your abdomen

Yellowish discolouration of your eyes and skin

Shortness of breath or symptoms that get worse with physical activity

How is the problem diagnosed?

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The gastroentrologist informed that after understanding the history, the specialist will ask for investigations like blood parameters, imaging like ultrasound or CT, diagnostic tests, and endoscopy if required.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.