health

Why pistachio should be your go-to snack this winters

A handful of pistachios will keep you full for longer, control your blood sugar levels and aid in weight loss too.
Pistachios are also considered complete protein(Pixabay)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 11:16 AM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

If you are someone who picks up anything in sight when hunger pangs strike in between the meals and later feel guilty about eating high-calorie snacks, here's an excellent healthy snacking option for you that will also boost your immunity this winter season.

A handful of pistachios, which are also considered complete protein and a low glycemic index food, will keep you full for longer, keep your blood sugar levels in check and aid in weight loss too.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her recent Instagram post advises her followers to keep a handful of pistachios as their go-to snack or emergency food in case the hunger pangs make one restless.

The wonderful nuts are loaded with antioxidants especially lutein and they are especially great for the eyesight, says Makhija in a video.

Pistachios are also loaded with B6 pyridoxine which is great as a nutrient for premenstrual cramps as well as addresses the problem of water retention.

"Along with that it is cholesterol free, rich in fibre which is great for your gut bacteria and most importantly it is a wholesome protein snack and is portable," says the nutritionist.

Makhija quotes a 2020 study that says the California pistachios are a complete vegan protein along with quinoa and soyabean.

"A food is considered a complete protein when it has all the nine essential amino acids your body cannot produce on its own. It takes around 20 different amino acids that bond together in a chain to form a protein, 11 your body can produce and 9 they can't and which diet must compensate for. This is relatively easy to get from animal-based diet however plant-based sources are few," she says.

So, what are you waiting for? Include these wonderful nuts in your diet right away.

