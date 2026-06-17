Why should you replace your pillows regularly? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 types of pillows to choose from

We check expiration dates on food, medicine, and skincare products, but have you considered whether your pillow expires too? You use your pillow every night, spending hours in contact with it. Over time, pillows can wear down, gather dust, and lose their support.

What type of pillow do orthopaedic doctors recommend?(Unsplash)

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rahul Modi tells Health Shots, “You should replace your pillows regularly after a certain interval. Not changing your pillows can harm your sleep and health."

Do pillows have an expiry date?

Pillows should have an expiration date. They touch your face and mouth for 8 to 10 hours a day, so they gather dead skin cells, drool, bodily fluids, oils, and dust mites. "Many pillows use synthetic materials, such as polyurethane foam, which can break down over time and release harmful compounds", says Dr Modi.

If you don't clean or replace your pillows regularly, they can cause skin problems like acne, allergies, and irritation. In rare cases, they can even lead to serious lung infections. "Prolonged exposure to a dirty pillow can lead to deadly lung infections", the doctor shares.

How often should you replace your pillow?

How long a pillow lasts depends on what it’s made from. Dr Modi suggests five types of pillows and how to choose them:

1. Polyester pillows

Polyester pillows usually last between six months and two years. They tend to wear out faster than materials like latex or memory foam because synthetic fibres compress and clump together with regular use. This makes them flatten more quickly.

How to choose: When picking a polyester pillow (or a down alternative), first consider your sleep position, the fill type, and the shell material. These pillows are affordable, light, and hypoallergenic, but they can lose their shape over time. Choose the right pillow for your needs to stay comfortable and keep your spine aligned.

2. Feather pillows

{{^usCountry}} Feather and down pillows are very durable and can last 5 to 10 years or longer. In contrast, cheaper synthetic pillows usually need to be replaced in just 1 to 3 years. With the right care, feather and down pillows can outlast most other types because their natural fibres are easy to fluff and refresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feather and down pillows are very durable and can last 5 to 10 years or longer. In contrast, cheaper synthetic pillows usually need to be replaced in just 1 to 3 years. With the right care, feather and down pillows can outlast most other types because their natural fibres are easy to fluff and refresh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How to choose: To pick the right feather pillow, start by deciding how many feathers and down you want. Consider your sleeping position. Also, check for certifications such as the RDS (Responsible Down Standard), issued by independent organisations. However, they check different parts of a product’s supply chain. Good feather pillows are breathable, easy to shape, and long-lasting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to choose: To pick the right feather pillow, start by deciding how many feathers and down you want. Consider your sleeping position. Also, check for certifications such as the RDS (Responsible Down Standard), issued by independent organisations. However, they check different parts of a product’s supply chain. Good feather pillows are breathable, easy to shape, and long-lasting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Memory foam pillows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Memory foam pillows {{/usCountry}}

High-quality memory foam pillows usually last between 2 and 3 years with regular nightly use. Some premium models can last up to 5 years if you take care of them. Besides the foam wearing out, you should replace your pillow regularly for hygiene reasons. Unwashed pillows can accumulate amounts of bacteria, dead skin, and dust mites over time.

How to choose: Choosing the right memory foam pillow depends on how you sleep, your body type, and the type of foam. The main goal is to keep your head, neck, and spine in a straight line. This helps prevent pressure points and morning aches.

4. Latex pillows

Latex pillows are some of the most durable sleep options available. They usually last longer than polyester and memory foam pillows. If you take good care of a quality latex pillow, it can keep its shape and support for 3 to 5 years or even longer.

How to choose: Pick the right latex pillow by considering your sleeping position and the pillow's height to keep your spine aligned. Also, check the type of latex, whether it is solid or shredded, and if it is natural or synthetic. Latex pillows stay cool, last a long time, and are hypoallergenic.

5. Buckwheat pillows

Buckwheat pillows last a long time and provide good support for your head and neck. They offer unique advantages for better sleep.

How to choose: To choose the right buckwheat pillow, focus on three main things: adjustability, hull quality, and size. Look for a pillow with a zippered opening so you can easily add or remove hulls. Choose a cover made of durable and breathable organic cotton. Pick a size that fits your sleeping habits and body frame.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

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