Winter mornings can be tough on the heart: Here are the precautions people with heart conditions should take while walking

As winter approaches, morning walks may become less comfortable for people living with heart conditions. Regular physical activity is good for cardiovascular health, but cold temperatures, foggy mornings, and changes in daily routines can put added strain on the heart. For those with coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, or a heart attack, the important thing is not to stop exercising, but to know when and how to do it safely. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashok B Malpani, interventional cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, shared safety precautions for morning walks.

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What does cold weather do?

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According to Dr Malpani, the cold weather causes your blood vessels to constrict in a process called vasoconstriction. This can raise blood pressure and make the heart pump harder to circulate blood. Cold air can also raise the heart's oxygen requirements, which can be particularly difficult for people who already have narrowed coronary arteries. In people who are vulnerable, exposure to cold, combined with physical activity, can bring on chest pain or other symptoms of heart disease.

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The cold weather causes your blood vessels to constrict in a process called vasoconstriction.

Timing and temperature matter

{{^usCountry}} “People with existing heart conditions should avoid stepping out very early when temperatures are at their lowest, particularly during cold waves,” said Dr Malpani. Waiting until later in the morning, when the air is relatively warmer, can be a safer alternative. But the decision should also factor in the air pollution, which in winter can remain high in the mornings in many Indian cities. People can make informed choices by checking local air quality and weather forecasts before exercising. Dress appropriately and start slowly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People with existing heart conditions should avoid stepping out very early when temperatures are at their lowest, particularly during cold waves,” said Dr Malpani. Waiting until later in the morning, when the air is relatively warmer, can be a safer alternative. But the decision should also factor in the air pollution, which in winter can remain high in the mornings in many Indian cities. People can make informed choices by checking local air quality and weather forecasts before exercising. Dress appropriately and start slowly {{/usCountry}}

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Wearing several light layers of clothing can help retain body heat. Dr Malpani advises that covering the head, ears, and hands is also useful, as these areas can lose heat quickly. A five- to ten-minute warm-up indoors, involving gentle movements, allows the body to adjust before walking outdoors. The pace should increase gradually rather than beginning with a brisk walk immediately.

People who have been advised to exercise should follow an intensity appropriate to their condition. Walking at a comfortable pace, where conversation remains easy, is a practical guide for many individuals. Those recovering from a cardiac event or living with heart failure should follow an exercise plan recommended by their treating doctor.

Do not ignore warning signs

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“Chest pressure, unusual breathlessness, dizziness, cold sweating, nausea or discomfort spreading to the arm, jaw or back should never be dismissed as the effects of cold weather,” said Dr Malpani. Stop exercising immediately and seek emergency medical assistance if these symptoms occur.

People with heart disease should also take prescribed medicines regularly and avoid making changes to their treatment without medical advice.

Do not attempt to walk through the discomfort or drive yourself to hospital. People with heart disease should also take prescribed medicines regularly and avoid making changes to their treatment without medical advice. Anyone experiencing new symptoms, uncontrolled blood pressure, or a recent change in cardiac health should consult their doctor before continuing an outdoor exercise routine.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.