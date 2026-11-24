Winter poses several challenges for your skin, from dry weather and low temperatures to pollution. Skin complaints are common at this time of year, but a few simple changes to your daily routine can help ease them.

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Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and founder of Cutis Skin Solution in Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle about common skincare mistakes that can worsen dryness and irritation in winter.ALSO READ: How to care for sensitive skin: Dermatologist shares skincare tips and warning signs when you should go to the doctor

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Describing a complaint she often hears from patients, Dr Goel said, "Every winter, I hear a familiar complaint in my clinic: ‘Doctor, I’m using so much moisturiser, but my skin is still dry!’ After more than 25 years in dermatology, I’ve found that winter skincare problems are often caused by everyday habits we don’t think twice about.”

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{{^usCountry}} Common winter skin complaints include tightness, flakiness, dryness, and irritation. Everyday habits, from taking hot showers to scrubbing your skin too hard, may make these symptoms worse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Common winter skin complaints include tightness, flakiness, dryness, and irritation. Everyday habits, from taking hot showers to scrubbing your skin too hard, may make these symptoms worse. {{/usCountry}}

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Here are some of the common mistakes you need to be cautious of:

1. Hot showers

Hot water removes the natural oils that help our skin retain moisture.

Choose lukewarm water, keep showers short and apply moisturiser immediately afterwards, while your skin is still slightly damp.

2. Not choosing moisturiser as per skin type

Winter does not mean heavy moisture to counter the dryness. It makes oily and acne-prone skin type people breakout.

Choose according to your skin type. Ceramides and glycerin are useful ingredients.

Richer cream is better reserved for particularly dry areas such as elbows and heels.

3. Scrubbing dry flaky skin

Flakes are not dirt; they should not be scrubbed away excessively.

Excessive exfoliation, harsh face washes and using too many active serums can damage an already sensitive skin barrier.

If your skin starts stinging or peeling, simplify your routine instead of adding another product.

4. Not applying sunscreen in winter

Even on cloudy or foggy winter days, your skin is still exposed to UV rays, so you still need sunscreen.

Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher.

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Don't forget to apply sunscreen.

5. Not caring for lips and hands

Repeated lip licking worsens chapping, while frequent hand washing without moisturizing can lead to painful cracks.

Keep a simple lip balm and hand cream handy.

Dr Goel cautioned that itchy patches can also be a sign of eczema or psoriasis. "“Eczema and psoriasis can flare in colder weather. Persistent itching, redness, cracking or spreading rashes deserve a dermatologist's attention, not another layer of cream,” she added.

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Her final advice for winter is to be gentle with your skin. “You don’t need ten products or the thickest cream in the shop. You need a routine that helps your skin stay comfortable and healthy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.