Winter poses several challenges for your skin, from dry weather and low temperatures to pollution. Skin complaints are common at this time of year, but a few simple changes to your daily routine can help ease them.
Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and founder of Cutis Skin Solution in Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle about common skincare mistakes that can worsen dryness and irritation in winter.ALSO READ: How to care for sensitive skin: Dermatologist shares skincare tips and warning signs when you should go to the doctor
Describing a complaint she often hears from patients, Dr Goel said, "Every winter, I hear a familiar complaint in my clinic: ‘Doctor, I’m using so much moisturiser, but my skin is still dry!’ After more than 25 years in dermatology, I’ve found that winter skincare problems are often caused by everyday habits we don’t think twice about.”
Common winter skin complaints include tightness, flakiness, dryness, and irritation. Everyday habits, from taking hot showers to scrubbing your skin too hard, may make these symptoms worse.{{/usCountry}}
Common winter skin complaints include tightness, flakiness, dryness, and irritation. Everyday habits, from taking hot showers to scrubbing your skin too hard, may make these symptoms worse.{{/usCountry}}
Here are some of the common mistakes you need to be cautious of:
1. Hot showers
- Hot water removes the natural oils that help our skin retain moisture.
- Choose lukewarm water, keep showers short and apply moisturiser immediately afterwards, while your skin is still slightly damp.
2. Not choosing moisturiser as per skin type
- Winter does not mean heavy moisture to counter the dryness. It makes oily and acne-prone skin type people breakout.
- Choose according to your skin type. Ceramides and glycerin are useful ingredients.
- Richer cream is better reserved for particularly dry areas such as elbows and heels.
3. Scrubbing dry flaky skin
- Flakes are not dirt; they should not be scrubbed away excessively.
- Excessive exfoliation, harsh face washes and using too many active serums can damage an already sensitive skin barrier.
- If your skin starts stinging or peeling, simplify your routine instead of adding another product.
4. Not applying sunscreen in winter
- Even on cloudy or foggy winter days, your skin is still exposed to UV rays, so you still need sunscreen.
- Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher.
5. Not caring for lips and hands
- Repeated lip licking worsens chapping, while frequent hand washing without moisturizing can lead to painful cracks.
- Keep a simple lip balm and hand cream handy.
Dr Goel cautioned that itchy patches can also be a sign of eczema or psoriasis. "“Eczema and psoriasis can flare in colder weather. Persistent itching, redness, cracking or spreading rashes deserve a dermatologist's attention, not another layer of cream,” she added.
Her final advice for winter is to be gentle with your skin. “You don’t need ten products or the thickest cream in the shop. You need a routine that helps your skin stay comfortable and healthy.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
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