Woman who dropped 13 kilos in 4 months shares 5 'healthy foods' she gave up for faster weight loss

Alyssa Favreau is an Instagram user who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 13 kilos in just 4 months. Alyssa keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile to motivate her followers. From diet to workout hacks and lifestyle habits that helped fast track her weight loss progress, Alyssa shares it all. On July 21, Alyssa shared a post noting the food items that she gave up to shed the extra kilos. Know which food items to avoid for faster weight loss.

There are food items that are often considered healthy, and hence, we consume them without calculating the calorie intake or the side effects they can have on our bodies. Alyssa addressed it and wrote, “You don’t have to completely avoid these foods, but it is good to be mindful of your intake. They can quickly add up in calories due to their small serving sizes, making it easy to overeat, whether intentionally or not.”

1. Granola:

Often marketed as a healthy option, granola can be high in added sugars and fats, making it calorie dense. This can make you consume more calories than you can burn, slowing down your weight loss progress.

2. Smoothie bowls:

While they can be packed with fruits and vegetables, smoothie bowls often contain high-calorie toppings like granola, nuts, and honey.

3. Avocado:

A great source of healthy fats, but a whole avocado can be around 300 calories. “I eat an avocado almost daily when I am not in a caloric deficit but temporarily gave them up to reach my fat loss goals,” Alyssa wrote.

4. Trail mix:

A mix of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits can be nutritious but also calorie-dense and easy to overeat.

5. Nut butters:

Although rich in protein and healthy fats, nut butters are also calorie-dense and can add up quickly if not portioned carefully.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.