Orthopedic surgeon explains 'best way to loose belly fat without side effects'

Green tea extract is often cited as a potential aid for weight loss due to its high concentration of catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate. On June 26, Dr Manu Bora, an orthopedic surgeon, took to Instagram to share how it can contribute to weight loss. Green tea extract contains catechins, which can increase metabolism and enhance fat burning.

Why do you need green tea extract?

In the video he posted, Dr Bora said, “What is the way to lose belly fat without any side effects? When we talk about fat-burners or weight loss, we usually mean exercise. If you exercise a lot, you will lose weight. It is very difficult to lose weight, and there are many drugs on the market. There are many fat burners, and there are caffeine fat-burners. So, which is the safest out of all? There is one such drug that is a very powerful antioxidant. It also has a fat burner. It will keep many diseases away from your body. Antioxidant means that as our body gets inflamed, oxidative stress increases. Stress, pollution, bad food, sugar, oil – all of these cause oxidative stress and fat to increase. If there is a powerful antioxidant, it will reverse it, so that your body does not age. Ageing means no glycation, no wrinkles, no stress. Your body will be healthy, will stay away from diseases, and it will also work for fat burning.”

He added, “So that product is called green tea extract. Just remember one thing – don't take it during pregnancy and don't take it with small children. Second, don't take it before going to bed. So you can take it twice a day, in the morning and afternoon. But try not to take after evening, before night because you will have trouble sleeping. But it will cause weight loss very quickly with exercise. It will cause weight loss in a natural way. The side-effects are very less. The beneficial effects are very high. It detoxifies everything. Along with this, it is important to exercise.”

In a 2023 article, Healthline.com shared '10 science-based benefits of green tea extract' and said that many studies have looked at the ability of green tea extract to aid weight loss. In fact, many weight loss products list it as a key ingredient. Despite these benefits, it’s important to know that green tea extract can also be toxic when taken in excess, so always talk with a health professional if you’re interested in taking these supplements, the report said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.