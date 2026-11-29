Nutrition after 35 deserves closer attention as muscle mass can gradually decline with age. As women approach menopause, oestrogen levels fluctuate and eventually fall, which can affect heart and bone health. Moreover, around this time, women are under a lot of pressure, juggling work, household responsibilities and caring for family members; it can be easy to overlook their own nutritional needs.ALSO READ: Did you know your food choices can affect anxiety symptoms? Doctor explains how nutrition can transform mental health

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Nikita Garg, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Entech Wellness, weighed in on common nutrition mistakes women may make after 35. From getting too little protein at meals to relying on fruit juice, she highlighted everyday habits which are worth a closer look.

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Garg said women may notice gradual changes in muscle strength and energy as they get older. She encouraged them to pay closer attention to their health, adding that ‘35 is not the end of your youth.’

“What women miss for themselves is that 35 is not the end of your youth. Don’t feel like an aunty unnecessarily. Yes, this is the age where you will decline in hormones, muscle mass, strength, low energy or early fatigue or might be scared of taking risks. Women must understand and incorporate that it’s the beginning of a smarter approach to health.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the common mistakes the nutritionist flagged: 1. Eating leftover food to avoid wastage Finishing the food on a family member's plate to avoid waste can mean eating past the point of fullness. Over time, those extra bites can become a habit you barely notice.

Eating the last few bites from a family member's plate just to avoid waste can become a habit. 2. Avoiding protein in the meals When you are busy looking after your family, it is easy to put together a quick meal for yourself and leave out a source of protein.

Muscle mass can gradually decline with age. Eating enough protein helps maintain muscle strength.

After age 30, skeletal muscle mass can decline by about 3-5 % per decade. More pronounced losses in muscle strength and mass may indicate sarcopenia.

When muscle strength declines, some women may feel less steady on their feet. A fear of failing can make them hesitant to take part in activities they enjoy, such as dancing.

Protein needs vary with lean body mass and activity level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the common mistakes the nutritionist flagged: 1. Eating leftover food to avoid wastage Finishing the food on a family member's plate to avoid waste can mean eating past the point of fullness. Over time, those extra bites can become a habit you barely notice.

Eating the last few bites from a family member's plate just to avoid waste can become a habit. 2. Avoiding protein in the meals When you are busy looking after your family, it is easy to put together a quick meal for yourself and leave out a source of protein.

Muscle mass can gradually decline with age. Eating enough protein helps maintain muscle strength.

After age 30, skeletal muscle mass can decline by about 3-5 % per decade. More pronounced losses in muscle strength and mass may indicate sarcopenia.

When muscle strength declines, some women may feel less steady on their feet. A fear of failing can make them hesitant to take part in activities they enjoy, such as dancing.

Protein needs vary with lean body mass and activity level. {{/usCountry}}

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Make sure you add protein in every meal, from eggs to lentils.

3. Skipping meals

Skipping meals or fasting for long periods can leave you feeling weak or tired.

Overfasting may lead to weakness in both physical and hormonal health.

Protein is important. The body uses amino acids, the building blocks of protein, to make hormones such as insulin, growth hormone and thyroid hormones.

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4. Confusing supplements with medicines

Do not overuse supplements. Calcium and magnesium tablets can look like medicines, but they do not fix any disease. They can only fill a gap when diet provides too little of a particular nutrient.

If concerned about a deficiency, a doctor can review symptoms and diet and decide whether a blood test would help. Depending on needs, they may check for deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12 or vitamin D.

If a deficiency is identified, a doctor or registered dietitian can advise whether dietary changes, a supplement or both would help.

5. Relying on fruit juice and seed-infused water

Limit fruit juice, as drinking large amounts can cause blood sugar to rise quickly.

Drinking too much seed-infused water like jeera or ajwain water may cause stomach discomfort for some people. Plain water is a good choice for everyday hydration.

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Lastly, the expert reminded, “Nutrition after 35 is not about restriction. It’s about putting more effort into combating ageing. Focus on longevity by looking at the quality of your life and age gracefully.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.