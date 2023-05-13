Wonderful benefits of parboiled rice for diabetes, weight loss

If brown rice is not your thing and you want to avoid white rice too due to fear of weight gain, one can take the middle way and go for parboiled rice which has greater benefits compared to your regular rice from high fibre content to protein. Brown rice is considered ideal for people with diabetes compared to white rice which is highly processed as studies show that unpolished brown rice can decrease glycaemic index by 23 per cent and fasting insulin response. (Also read: The Taste With Vir: The science of smell in Basmati rice)

Parboiled rice could be better choice for fitness-conscious considering it is low in calories, has fewer carbs and more protein. (Freepik)

Parboiled rice could be better choice for fitness-conscious considering it is low in calories, has fewer carbs and more protein. It also has more thiamine and niacine compared to white rice. Parboiled rice is partially boiled before the inedible husk is removed from the grains. First, unhusked rice is soaked in warm water, then it is steamed till starch gets converted into gel and is then slowly dried before it is milled. Parboiled rice is light yellow in colour.

Dietician Manpreet Kalra in her recent Instagram post talked about the magical benefits of parboiled rice.

"Parboiled rice is a type of rice that has been partially boiled in the husk. Three major steps of parboiling are soaking, steaming and drying. Parboiled rice differs from white rice because of the difference in processing method which helps in boosting its nutritional value and changing its texture," says Kalra.

BENEFITS OF PARBOILED RICE

Here are all the wonderful benefits of parboiled rice:

1. Parboiled rice is quite beneficial for your gut health as the starch in it acts as a prebiotic and improve the volume of good bacteria in your gut. This will make sure you will not face acidity or bloating issues after having it.

2. Parboiled rice can also be consumed by people with diabetes as it helps in improving insulin sensitivity being low in glycaemic index and manages blood sugar levels.

3. The rice can also help improve your bone and hair health considering it is a rich source of iron and calcium. Not only can you prevent weight gain by having parboiled rice but also reap these additional benefits.

4. Parboiled rice is a rich source of B Vitamins which helps in balancing your hormones.

While brown rice remains the healthiest option for rice lovers, parboiled rice is also a good choice for people who do not like the nutty taste or chewy texture of brown rice.

