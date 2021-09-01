Work on your upper body with 5 intense dumbbell exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala

If midweek blues are plaguing your mind, get ready to be inspired to sweat it out at the gym with an intense upper body dumbbell routine. Finding the motivation to hit the gym is hard. However, when you have an expert telling you the exact steps to follow, it becomes a lot more easier. Celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala dropped a video featuring several dumbbell exercises that will help you do the same.

Yasmin posted a video on her Instagram that showed her doing six dumbbell exercises. She called the routine '300 Upper Body Challenge', featuring intense exercises focusing on the upper body. She also mentioned the number of repetitions to be followed for these killer upper body workouts.

The video shows Yasmin doing Dumbbell Bent over the semi-circle (supine grips) (20 Reps), Dumbbell upright row to T position (20 Reps), Dumbbell Chest Flye + Pullover (20 Reps), Biceps Curl to Reverse Shoulder Press (20 Reps), and Super Wo/Man (20 Reps).

Watch the video:

Benefits:

Each exercise has its own benefits and will help you build your upper body muscles. The Dumbbell Bent over the semi-circle is a great routine for the back and shoulders. The Dumbbell upright row to T position strengthens the trapezius (traps), deltoids (delts), and biceps.

Dumbbell Chest Flye + Pullover is a single-joint exercise that targets the pectoral muscles and increases stability and control. The Biceps Curl to Reverse Shoulder Press will help you focus on your biceps and shoulder muscles. Lastly, the Super Wo/Man is a core exercise that targets lower back muscles, glutes, hamstrings, and abs.

For the dos, while doing the challenge, Yasmin asked her followers to have "8 glasses of water, handful of nuts, 2 servings of fruits, 2 servings of vegetables, exercise daily, and sleep 7-8 hours." She suggested avoiding "soda, alcohol, dairy, red meat, pasta, and sugar".

Are you ready to hit the grind?

