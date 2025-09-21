World Alzheimer's Day 2025: Psychiatrist shares 6 tips for families taking care of their loved ones with Alzheimer's

World Alzheimer's Day 2025: While 21 September is observed as an awareness day for the progressive neurodegenerative disease, the day also serves to support caregivers. Often, family members and friends act as caregivers as their loved ones struggle with the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, like memory loss, confusion, and eventually a loss of independence, completely relying on the caregivers. Family and friends who are caregivers may also need support.

As family and friends step into the role of caregivers, their mental health too takes a toll, from the physical exhaustion of constant responsibilities to the emotional heartbreak of seeing their loved one lose memory and fail to recognise them. Moreover, with the weakening cognitive functions of the patients, caregivers also may struggle to communicate at times.

Dr Paramvir Singh, Psychiatrist at Antara Memory Care Home, a dementia care facility, shared with HT Lifestyle that Alzheimer’s disease affects caregivers as much as it affects patients

He said, “For patients, in addition to memory loss, the disease progresses, resulting in confusion, disorientation, and a gradual loss of independence in everyday tasks. As communication becomes difficult, the inability to clearly express needs or understand others results in frustration, withdrawal, and isolation. Sleep disturbances like ‘sundowning’ and physical decline increase risks of falls, infections, and difficulties with eating or mobility.”

Families caring for people with Alzheimer’s often face stress, fatigue, and emotional overload. The issues which may arise, as noted by the psychiatrist, include burnout, chronic fatigue, social isolation, disrupted sleep patterns and even hypertension. To cope with the stress, many caregivers indulge in unhealthy habits like smoking.

Here are some of the suggestions Dr Paramvir Singh revealed that help to improve communication, ease distress and support both the patient and caregiver:

1. Simplify communication with the patient

Alzheimer’s impairs attention span, working memory, and the ability to process complex speech.

Short, clear sentences, repetition of key points, and giving time for responses can reduce confusion and agitation, making daily interactions smoother.

2. Validate emotions before correcting facts

When memory fails, arguments over “what’s real” often provoke distress. Validating what the person is feeling, even if their recall is inaccurate, helps maintain mood stability.

Emotional validation reduces anxiety and behavioural outbursts by anchoring communication in feelings rather than facts.

As their memories fail, make sure you validate what they are feeling.(Pexels)

3. Establish a consistent routine and structure

Because procedural memory (habits and routines) often lasts longer than memory for facts and events, regular schedules for waking, meals, bathing, and sleeping help orient the person and lower anxiety.

Predictability reduces cognitive load and builds comfort.

4. Use non-verbal communication channels

As verbal skills decline, tone of voice, eye contact, touch, and facial expressions remain powerful.

These non-verbal cues rely on preserved neural pathways and can convey safety, reassurance, and connection even when words fail.

5. Understand and address care navigation stressors

For caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, managing appointments, coordinating across multiple doctors, and finding the right specialists are some of the most reported stressors. Many also struggle to secure timely help or take much-needed breaks.

Creating structured care plans, using shared calendars, or having access to a dedicated care coordinator can ease the associated overwhelm.

6. Prioritise caregiver support and self-care

Many caregivers report difficulty accessing respite care or support systems that allow them to rest. Without breaks, the risk of burnout intensifies, leading to worse outcomes for both caregiver and patient.

Structure can help caregivers, too; add short daily walks to your routine and set reminders for 15-minute relaxation breaks.

Proactively seeking respite services, support groups, or counselling is not indulgence; it is essential for sustaining care over the long term.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.