World Arthritis Day 2022: Best drinks and beverages to reduce arthritis pain

World Arthritis Day 2022: Arthritis, a debilitating joint disorder, with over 100 kinds of variations, could cause swelling, tenderness, stiffness, and severe pain in joints. The inflammation of joints could set in due to a variety of factors from family history, old age, obesity or previous joint injury. While there is no cure to arthritis, symptoms can be well-managed by staying physically active and eating a well-balanced diet for the required vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. This helps to not only improve the overall well-being but also maintain healthy weight. (Also read: World Arthritis Day 2022: What are the first signs of arthritis in hands; know from expert)

"Arthritis is a common problem with older people where they experience joint pains or swelling of muscles. Stiff muscle, pains, swelling, and redness are some of the common symptoms of arthritis. Obesity, family history, age, and past joint injury are the major causes responsible for arthritis. However, with the right nutrition, this disease can be checked. Nutrition and a balanced diet play a crucial role in determining our health," says Dt Gagan Sidhu, Chief Dietitian at Dt Gagan’s Clinic and Managing Director at Gleuhr Skin Clinic.

Here are a few beverages or drinks suggested by Sidhu to reduce the pain of arthritis.

● Cow milk (organic)

Cow milk (Pixabay)

Cow milk is an excellent source of good quality protein and calcium which is responsible for keeping your bone health strong. It also contains magnesium, which is important for bone development and muscle function, and whey and casein, which have been found to play a role in lowering blood pressure.

Besides, milk is loaded with powerful nutrients such as vitamin A, zinc, thiamin, Iodine, vitamin B12, and potassium which are great for a healthy body. Cow milk also has Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), which helps to lower blood cholesterol levels. Although milk has some inflammatory properties, cow milk is considered to be one of the best beverages for arthritis. Make sure you are lactose tolerant and you are not experiencing inflammation after drinking milk. The nutrients present in milk ensure that your bones become stronger against fractures and pains.

● Water

Water is that magical drink that can solve many of your health worries. Drinking enough water throughout the day is a must for people with arthritis. When your body is hydrated, it helps to flush out the toxins. Moreover, water prevents inflammation and keeps the joints lubricated. It also aids in preventing gout attacks which can aggravate the pain of arthritis. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily for maximum results.

● Herbal Teas

chamomile tea (Shutterstock)

Drinking tea has multiple benefits for arthritis. Tea contains anti-inflammatory properties which help in alleviating joint and muscle pain. Whether it is green, white, or black tea, all teas are enriched with the goodness of polyphenols. However, green tea contains one of the most beneficial ingredients for arthritis known as epigallocatechin 30 gallate (EGCG). Besides herbal teas such as turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, hibiscus, rose bud are extremely beneficial for arthritis. Ginger tea especially is a rich source of gingerol and can be super effective in reducing inflammation. It also has analgesic properties that will help in reducing joint pain. Teas have abundance of antioxidants that not only helps in reducing the overall swelling but also helps healing the damaged tissues.

● Smoothies

Smoothies are rich in micronutrients such as magnesium, potassium, iron which reduces muscle cramps, soreness, and inflammations. It also has good fatty acids (Omega 3) from added seeds and nuts which improve bone and cartilage health, stabilize hips and knees. You can also add yogurt in these smoothies for added benefits. Yogurts contain probiotics which as per latest research is proved to be an effective therapy in treating various types of arthritis because of their immunity boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.

● Fresh juices or vegetable juice

One of the major reasons for arthritis is inflammation which can be prevented by drinking fresh juices. Fruits like pineapple, oranges, and vegetables like carrots and tomatoes are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants which are great to fight against inflammation. Consuming these juices will aid in preventing free radicals that are responsible for causing inflammation. Drinking juices regularly can significantly improve your bone health. However, make sure to consume them in moderation as juices contain sugar and calorie.

