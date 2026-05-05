World Asthma Day 2026: Pediatric pulmonologist explains how parents can manage asthma in children

World Asthma Day 2026: Observed on the first Tuesday of May, it falls on May 5 this year. The day aims to raise awareness and educate people about asthma, including its symptoms, treatment, and long-term management. Along with adults, children make up a substantial portion of those affected by the condition. Parents need to be able to recognise the signs and ensure proper support, from inhaler techniques to understanding the prescribed medication, to help children manage asthma effectively, prevent flare-ups, and maintain an active, healthy routine.ALSO READ: Dietician reveals which is better for your health and diet; golden or black raisins: ‘If you have PCOS, asthma…’

Asthma is common in children, too. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To get a complete picture of how parents can provide well-rounded care for children with asthma, we spoke to Dr Kaustubh Mohite, consultant in pediatric pulmonology and interventional pulmonology at Sai Child Care Hospital.

He cautioned that among children, asthma is one of the ‘most chronic’ conditions, yet it often ‘goes unrecognised’ as it is mistaken for repeated infections or minor breathing issues.

We asked some questions that address the fundamental pillars of an asthmatic child's care, so parents are better prepared.

What signs suggest that your child’s asthma is not well-controlled?

Asthma symptoms in children, as aforementioned, are not easy to detect. The early warning signs may be atypical. Here are some signs you need to look out for, as per the doctor:

Coughing

Wheezing

Breathlessness

Chest tightness

Waking up at night due to these symptoms

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Mohite further expressed concern that avoiding play and reduced physical activity are important indicators of poorly controlled asthma. Missing school or requiring emergency care for flare-ups also suggests that the condition is not well managed. Why does your child need daily medication even when they feel fine? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mohite further expressed concern that avoiding play and reduced physical activity are important indicators of poorly controlled asthma. Missing school or requiring emergency care for flare-ups also suggests that the condition is not well managed. Why does your child need daily medication even when they feel fine? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If a child is doing fine and their asthma seems well-managed, you may wonder whether the medication is still required. However, let's hear from the doctor why asthma is not only about visible symptoms, but also about how well it is managed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If a child is doing fine and their asthma seems well-managed, you may wonder whether the medication is still required. However, let's hear from the doctor why asthma is not only about visible symptoms, but also about how well it is managed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Mohite described, “Asthma treatment typically includes two types of medicines: quick-relief medications for immediate symptoms and daily controller medications to manage the condition over time. Even when a child feels well, asthma can still be active in the airways." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mohite described, “Asthma treatment typically includes two types of medicines: quick-relief medications for immediate symptoms and daily controller medications to manage the condition over time. Even when a child feels well, asthma can still be active in the airways." {{/usCountry}}

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He then went on to elaborate how daily controller medication works in the background to reduce inflammation, keep airways open and minimise teh chances of future flare-ups. In fact, he believed it is part of an ‘asthma action plan’, and it helps to prevent sudden worsening of symptoms.

Can asthma treatment be stopped once symptoms improve?

When the intensity of symptoms goes down, one may think treatment is no longer needed. But, asthma is a long-term condition that does not always show up and be present with observable symptoms.

“The airways can remain sensitive, and stopping treatment too early may increase the risk of symptoms returning. While some children may experience a reduction in symptoms as they grow older, asthma can reappear later in life,” the pulmonologist warned how asthma does not truly go away even when symptoms improve. In fact, it can resurface later in life.

How important is the correct use of inhalation devices in children?

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The parent helps the child to use a nebuliser. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The doctor asserted that the correct use of inhalation devices is essential for effective asthma management in children. These devices deliver medicine directly to the lungs, but how well they work depends on choosing the right device and using it correctly. Options such as inhalers (often with spacers) and nebulisers are selected based on a child’s age and ability. For younger children, he mentioned that spacers or nebulisers can make it easier to receive the full dose, while poor technique or movement during use may reduce effectiveness. In the end, he reminded parents that they need to learn the correct method from a healthcare provider.

What are the essentials in asthma support?

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As per the pulmonologist, managing asthma in children requires a consistent, structured approach. Following a doctor-recommended asthma action plan, ensuring regular use of prescribed medication, and using the correct device technique are important. Monitoring the early signs is also crucial, helping to prevent flare-ups.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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