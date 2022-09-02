World Coconut Day 2022: 10 delicious ways to add coconut to your diet

World Coconut Day 2022: Coconut is a much-loved tropical fruit that is widely used in our kitchens in a variety of dishes lending them a distinct, slightly sweet flavour. Rich in fibre, antioxidants, healthy fats and minerals, coconut also has cytokines which helps prevent ageing and hydrated your skin. High in fibre and fat and low in carbs, coconut is also helpful in controlling blood sugar level and also aids in weight loss. Coconut is quite versatile and is available in different forms like fresh coconut, coconut flakes, oil, milk or butter. (Also read: World Coconut Day special recipe: Drool over this Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding)

From coconut water, milk to chutneys, laddoos and desserts, here are 10 ways you can add this tropical fruit to your diet.

1. Fresh coconut

Fresh coconut slices, pieces or grated coconut can be eaten simply as a snack. You can toss it in a fruit salad, grate it on top of a green salad, add it on top of a smoothie bowl or blend it to make a frozen coconut flavoured yogurt, says Arooshi Garg, Nutritionist and Lifestyle Expert, GOQii.

2. Coconut chutney

This is another delicious way to add the goodness of coconut in your meals. It is made by grinding coconut, green chillies, ginger and chana dal along with water and turned into a fine paste. A tempering of mustard seeds, red chilli and curry leaves add to its taste. Eating this chutney on a regular basis can help with constipation as it helps ease bowel movements, says Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudayalaya Multispeciality Hospital Ahmedabad.

Coconut chutney (File image)

3. Dried coconut flakes

Garg suggests coconut flakes can be used in baking as cake/pastry toppings. One can add it in granola or in smoothies for a nutty crunchy flavour.

4. Coconut water

It is a refreshing electrolyte drink. It works wonders in hydration post a workout. It can be added to summer cooler drinks to make them more nutritious, says Garg.

Coconut water (Pinterest)

5. Coconut Ladoo

In this festival season, coconut laddoo can be made with easily available ingredients like jaggery, cardomom and milk and help you add to the festive cheer, says Bharadwaj.

6. Coconut oil

It is very rich in healthy MCT fats and can help in losing weight when taken in controlled portions. Use it in baking and stir frying or add a dash in your bullet coffee to make it more effective, suggests Garg.

7. Coconut milk

Another lactose free option, it is perfect for vegans as well. Coconut milk can be easily made at home and added to smoothies, shakes, soups and in Indian gravies to make them thick and creamy. Coconut milk can also be blended with fruits and frozen to whip up delicious and healthy ice-creams, says Garg.

Coconut oil and milk

8. Desserts and shakes

Bharadwaj says grated coconut can be added to desserts like kheer or fruit custard or even in sooji halwa or besan halwa. Grated coconut can also be added in milk shakes like mango or banana shake.

9. Vegetables and curries

Grated coconut can also be added in vegetables for garnishing and curries to add taste and thickness to the preparation. It can also enhance taste of vegetable pulao, says Bharadwaj.

10. Coconut butter

A fairly new vegan product made with freshly shredded coconut, also has the goodness of healthy fats and no preservatives. It can be used on toasts, grilled fish or chicken or just on top of sweetcorn or popcorn for a healthy snack, says Garg.

