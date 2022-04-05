World Health Day 2022: 5 signs of poor immunity you should not ignore

World Health Day 2022: Our immune system plays a vital role in preventing us from harmful bacteria and fighting disease-causing changes in the body. A person with weak immune system may fall ill frequently being more prone to infections compared to other people around them. Autoimmune disorders, anaemia, penumonia, bronchitis, skin infections, digestive issues and growth and development delays may also be observed in a person with low immunity. (Also read: 5 iron-rich foods to fight poor immunity and fatigue)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion of World Health Day that is observed annually on April 7, we spoke to experts on the warning signs of poor immunity that people should watch out for and the measures to strengthen the immune system.

One of the reasons of poor immunity is stress which could take a toll on your health. Smoking, alcohol, poor diet, infections, cancer treatments, HIV or AIDS can be some of the other causes behind compromised immune system.

“Strong immunity is the pre-requisite for a healthy body and mind. But, our busy and hectic daily lifestyle often leads to neglected health and weakened immunity. As a result, you could be facing high stress levels, you acquire cold and respiratory problems easily, your gut health is often compromised, you are prone to infection, you maybe feeling tired and fatigued all the time and injuries or wounds may take a longer time to heal. In case, if the above warning signs look familiar to you, you need to give your immune system some extra attention," says Dr. Anjali Kumar, Senior Consultant- Gynaecologist & Obstetrician and founder, Maitri Woman’s Health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our body’s immune system is responsible for working around the clock to keep our body protected from various diseases and other environmental forces. However, due to certain factors our immunity system gets compromised, making our body susceptible to illnesses. It’s imperative to notice some of your behaviours in your body like frequent cold and infections, suffering from autoimmune diseases, organ inflammation, skin rashes and delayed growth and development (in children)," says Dr R.R Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram elaborating on some of the common signs of a weak immune system.

WARNING SIGNS OF POOR IMMUNITY

According to Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, these are the top warning signs of poor immunity:

* You always have a cold: Catching cold frequently is a sign of poor immunity as it means your body is not able to fight seasonal infections.

* You have frequent diarrhea, gas or constipation: Digestive troubles also indicate that your immune system is not working the way it should.

* Your wounds are slow to heal: If your body's natural healing mechanism is not up to the mark, that is also one of the warning signs of weakened immunity.

* You have frequent infections: If the body's immune system is not able to fight outside bacteria, virus and harmful substances, one may face frequent infections.

* You feel tired all the time: Are you exhausted all the time? It may be due to poor immunity.

HOW TO IMPROVE IMMUNITY

A few lifestyle changes and new habits can naturally keep your immune system strong and healthy. According to Dr Anjali Kumar and Dr Shuchin Bajaj, here's what one should keep in mind:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Be mindful about what you eat. Try to eat a balanced diet.

* Catch a good eight hour sleep. When we sleep our body restores energy and repairs damaged cells.

* Exercise regularly because it not only strengthens your immunity and helps to maintain a healthy weight, but also generates happy hormones in our body, which are mood elevators and aid in fighting stress.

* Always wash your hands at regular intervals. Germs enter our body mostly from our unclean hands.

* Practise mindfulness and gratitude to minimise the level of stress. Live for the day.

* Say no to smoking as it is known to compromise the equilibrium and balance of the immune system. This increases the risk for several immune and autoimmune disorders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr R.R Dutta says it's important to have a rich and balanced diet for working on immunity and the diet must include all necessary nutrients, like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B and other macro and micro nutrients.

He also recommends several lifestyle and dietary changes for a healthy immune system which includes reducing sugar intake, staying hydrated, working out regularly, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress level effectively.