World Health Day 2023: 11 everyday aches and pains you shouldn't ignore

Persistent pains are not only a source of great discomfort and affects almost every aspect of our life, but can also be sometimes an indication of a greater underlying issue from diseases to deficiencies. Chronic pain is common in diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, stomach ulcers, cancer, multiple sclerosis, AIDS, and gallbladder disease and if not addressed on time, can lead to deadlier complications. World Health Day is observed on April 7 annually to spread awareness around various health conditions. Every year a priority area of public health concern in the world is highlighted. (Also read: Warning signs your body pain is associated with cancer)

If you are ignoring daily aches and pains, blaming it on stress and hectic lifestyle, you might be doing yourself a disservice.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are ignoring daily aches and pains, blaming it on stress and hectic lifestyle, you might be doing yourself a disservice. Pains that return or last for several months or years can be a symptom of a disease or deficiency. A persistent headache could indicate a brain tumour, while chest pain could be a sign of heart condition. Abdominal pain could be due to gastrointestinal disorders, urinary tract infections, or reproductive system issues.

"I highly recommend that you pay attention to any persistent aches and pains that you may be experiencing daily. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to potentially serious health issues. Some common pains that you shouldn't ignore include headaches, joint pain, back pain, stomach pain, chest pain, and toothache. In some cases, these pains can be a symptom of a deficiency, such as iron or vitamin D deficiency. In such cases, a change in diet or supplementation can help alleviate the pain. However, other times, these pains can be the early signs of more serious conditions such as cancer or autoimmune diseases. Therefore, it's crucial to get a thorough evaluation from your doctor, including a physical exam and any necessary diagnostic tests," says Dr. Gaurav Rathore, Director, Department of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some everyday aches and pains that people should never ignore, explained by health experts.

1. Chest pain

"Chest pain is a potentially life-threatening symptom that should never be ignored or self-diagnosed. It is essential to seek medical attention immediately, as it may indicate a serious condition such as a heart attack or pulmonary embolism," says Dr. Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore.

"Chest pain is often associated with a heart attack, but it can also be caused by other conditions such as acid reflux or even a blood clot in the lung," says Dr Rathore.

2. Joint pain

It can be caused by a wide range of factors, including injury, inflammation, or underlying medical conditions. A thorough evaluation by a healthcare professional is necessary to determine the underlying cause and develop an effective treatment plan, says Dr Chowti.

3. Muscle pain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It majorly occurs due to the deficiency of Vitamin D, and in urban areas, lack of sunlight exposure is one of the leading causes behind this. It can result in consistent pain in different parts of the body and muscle aches. Adequate intake of Vitamin D can resolve the issue but it surely needs to be investigated by a medical expert first. Avoid taking supplements without prescription," says Dr. Saurabh Chandra, Consultant, Bone, Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram.

4. Headache or/and fatigue

"Basically types and severity of headaches decide the underlying causes, like frequent headaches (one side of the head) can be the symptom of migraine, at the same time lack of sleep and poor stress management can also result in headaches which can be managed. Women during menopause and severely iron deficient people may also report with headaches, cold hands and feet," says Dr Chandra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Headaches can be classified based on their underlying cause, such as tension headaches, migraines, or cluster headaches. It is important to identify the specific type of headache to develop a targeted treatment plan that can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life," says Dr Chowti.

"Headaches can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, dehydration, and eye strain, but they can also be a sign of something more serious such as high blood pressure or a brain tumour," says Dr Rathore.

5. Abdominal pain

"It can be caused by a wide range of factors, such as gastrointestinal disorders, urinary tract infections, or reproductive system issues. A proper medical evaluation is necessary to determine the underlying cause of the pain and develop an effective treatment plan," says Dr Chowti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Stomach pain can be caused by anything from indigestion to an ulcer, and chest pain can be a sign of a heart attack," says Dr Rathore.

6. Joint pain

"It generally occurs due to calcium deficiency, and at the time of menopause, sudden fall in the estrogen level leads to lower density of calcium, which may present in consistent joint pain," says Dr Chandra.

7. Back pain

"Sitting in the same posture for more than 5 hours may result in numbness or tingling pain in back, your shoulder area may also suffer the same if you have a job which needs you to be seated for several hours, adding to that lack of proper nutrition and exercise may lead to arthritis, and other bone related issues," adds Dr Chandra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Joint pain can indicate arthritis, while back pain may be a sign of spinal problems or kidney issues. Back pain is often caused by muscle strain or injury, but it can also be a symptom of spinal problems, kidney issues, or even cancer," says Dr Rathore.

8. Legn pain

"Pain in the lower limbs, particularly when accompanied by swelling, may indicate a variety of conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or peripheral artery disease. A proper medical evaluation is crucial to determine the underlying cause and develop an effective treatment plan," says Dr Chowti.

"Leg pain can be caused by many things, such as muscle strain or deep vein thrombosis. However, if your leg pain is severe, comes on suddenly, or is accompanied by other symptoms, such as swelling or redness, it could be a sign of a more serious condition, such as a blood clot or nerve damage," says Dr Rathore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. Earache

"It is a common symptom that may be caused by a variety of factors, such as ear infection, wax buildup, or eardrum damage. It is important to identify the specific cause of the earache to determine the appropriate treatment, which may include antibiotics or pain relievers," says Dr Chowti.

10. Aching feet

"Walking more than your normal potential may bring a little discomfort to your feet but if your feet are aching with numbness it surely requires medical attention as it may be due to fall in sugar level," says Dr Chandra.

11. Knee pain

"Muscular weakness and arthritis in elderly can result in severe discomfort in knees. Take measures to strengthen the muscles around the knee joints," says Dr Chandra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Apart from the above, some pains can be warning signs, like unbearable headache with vomiting, frequent pain in any part of the body with numbness, chest pain etc. Hence, instead of looking for instant relief consider to investigate the real cause behind such recurrent pains. It’s not wise to consume painkillers without prescription, keep your health in check, exercise daily, work on underlying causes and have a balanced diet," says Dr Rathore.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON