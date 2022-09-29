World Heart Day 2022: Amazing herbs to lower cholesterol and improve heart function

World Heart Day 2022: Heart is one of the most important organs of our body. It provides essential nutrients and oxygen to every part of the body and hence crucial for our survival. For the smooth functioning of this vital organ, one must stay active, avoid smoking and alcohol, eat well, and avoid harmful cholesterol from accumulating in the arteries. World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29 since 1999 to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Ayurveda believes heart is one of the trimarmas or tripods of life and it is an important energy point from which emerge different circulatory channels like the spokes of a wheel. It is the seat of prana or vital energy, and Ayurveda advocates the importance of maintaining a vibrant heart health to have a positive influence on our physical and mental wellbeing.

Dr Archana Sukumuran, Ayurveda doctor with Kerala Ayurveda suggests herbs to preserve our heart from environmental stressors, faulty food habits and other issues.

HERBS FOR HEART

Arjuna: Arjuna, a large deciduous tree with buttressed trunk, shares its name with the brave warrior king from the epic- The Mahabharatha. Just like Arjuna effortlessly slayed his enemies and protected his family, the bark of Arjuna is traditionally believed to guard the heart from any imbalance and provide courage, strength, and the will to achieve your goals.

Being a hridya or heart protector herb, there are many formulations mentioned for maintaining heart health like Parthadyarishta. Because maintaining a healthy blood pressure is essential for heart health, it also finds its place in formulations like Normact that maintain normal blood pressure.

Amalaki or Phyllanthus euphorbia (Amla)- Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. It may help in reducing cholesterol levels. Consume two amla fruits daily or you can even take amla effervescent tablets.

Haridra or Curcuma longa (Turmeric): Turmeric helps to clear the channels of the body, reduces cholesterol, purifies the blood, improves digestion, and eliminates ama (toxins), which supports the heart. Add a pinch of turmeric in milk or hot water and consume or you can use Turmeric effervescent tablets.

Ginger or Zingiber officinale, also called universal medicine, promotes digestion and circulation. You can add it to your curries or consume it in a herbal tea.

Lashuna also known as Allium sativum or garlic helps to reduce cholesterol and improves circulation. You can consume 2-3 pods in raw form or roast it slightly and consume.

Apart from these herbs Dr Sukumaran suggests pranayama and yoga for heart health which will not only stimulate circulation but also help to reduce stress and calm emotions.

"Consume a diet that minimises fats and processed sugars. Consume an adequate amount of fibres and whole grains that help balance your agni or metabolism," concludes Dr Sukumuran.

