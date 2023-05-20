World Meditation Day 2023: Five-minute meditation practices that one can do anywhere

World Meditation Day, celebrated every year on May 21, provides a worldwide platform to raise awareness and emphasize the significance of meditation as a practice. Amid our hectic lives, finding moments of peace and tranquillity becomes increasingly important. Fortunately, the practice of meditation delivers a way to inner peace, and the charm of it lies in its accessibility. To reap the benefits of meditation, you don’t need to set aside hours to meditate or travel to a silent sanctuary. You can conveniently integrate a quick 5-minute meditation practice into your daily routine which will allow you to discover serenity while maintaining your tight schedule. (Also read: World Meditation Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know ) To reap the benefits of meditation, you don’t need to set aside hours to meditate or travel to a silent sanctuary.(Pexels)

5-minute meditation practices

Raman Mittal, Meditation Expert and Co-founder and CEO of Idanim, shares with HT Lifestyle, some effective five-minute meditation practices that one can do anywhere.

1. Mindful breathing

One of the most straightforward and accessible meditation practices is mindful breathing. Look for a peaceful spot or create a moment of peace in a busy environment. Close your eyes and focus your attention on your breath. Concentrate on the feeling of the breath entering and exiting your nostrils. It is ok for thoughts to appear. Do not get stuck on them, and even if you do, gently shift your awareness back to the breath when you can. This meditation helps in keeping your mind focused on the present moment, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.

2. Full body scan meditation

Body scan meditation is a technique that incorporates systematically channelling your attention to various parts of your body. Begin by sitting or lying down in a relaxed position. Close your eyes and bring your attention to your toes. Slowly move your attention up through your body, detecting any sensations or areas of tension. With every breath, discharge any tension you feel and let go of any anxiety or discomfort. This practice fosters a deep sense of relaxation and connection with your body.

3. Loving-kindness meditation

Loving-kindness meditation also referred to as metta meditation, concentrates on developing feelings of love, empathy, and goodwill towards yourself and others. Commence by seating comfortably and bringing to mind somebody who loves and appreciates you. Feel their warmth towards you as if they are sitting next to you. Now, think of someone you believe could use this love and warmth and bring them to your mind. Extend these wishes to that person. This practice helps acquire a sense of empathy and gratitude.

4. 100-breath meditation

A technique derived from mindful breathing, this is a great 5-minute meditation to relax yourself. Begin by closing your eyes and sitting in a comfortable position. Now start breathing through your nostrils and count up from one to a hundred. As you progress, with every inhale, think of the word “and”, and with every exhale think of the number of breaths. So you would go like - Inhale “and” exhale “one”, inhale “and,” exhale “two”, and so on.

5. Mindful walking

When you are running out of time and unable to practise conventional meditation, mindful walking delivers an ideal alternative. Begin by taking a walk at a natural pace, concentrating your attention on the sensations of walking, the movement of your feet, the connection with the ground, and the rhythm of your steps. Be completely absorbed in the experience, allowing any distractions or worries to go away. This fetches a sense of grounding, as well as the advantages of physical movement.

"In a world that often seems to revolve at an overwhelming speed, the significance of taking a pause and reconnecting with ourselves cannot be overstated. These 5-minute meditation practices deliver a gateway to tranquillity and provide a respite from the hustle and demands of everyday life. By adopting these brief moments of silence, you empower yourself to navigate challenges with enhanced clarity, foster stability, and facilitate a deep sense of well-being. So take a deep breath, allow your distractions to leave, and embark on a transformative journey of finding inner peace, one brief meditation at a time," concludes Raman Mittal.