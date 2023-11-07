World Radiography Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

World Radiography Day is an international healthcare awareness campaign that seeks to increase public knowledge of the critical role that radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging and radiographers play in healthcare management. The day celebrates the profession of radiography and recognises the critical role radiographers play and the importance of medical imaging in the context of modern healthcare. Radiographers around the world will take advantage of this day to promote radiography as a profession, as a vital component of modern healthcare, and as an opportunity to increase public awareness of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging. From date, and history to significance, scroll down to know more about this occassion.

When is World Radiography Day 2023

World Radiography Day will be observed worldwide on Wednesday, November 8.

World Radiography Day 2023 theme

The theme for World Radiography Day 2023 is "Celebrating Patient Safety". This theme highlights the critical role that professionals play in maintaining the effectiveness of healthcare systems and ensuring the well-being of patients, which extends beyond the field of radiation protection.

History of World Radiography Day

World Radiography Day honours the November 8, 1895, discovery of X-radiation, or X-rays, by German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen. Rontgen was the first recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1901. The European Society of Radiology (ESR), the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the American College of Radiology (ACR) collaborated to celebrate the first World Radiography Day in 2012. The European Day of Radiology, which was held on February 10, 2011, in observance of Wilhem Rontgen's death anniversary on February 10, 1923, was the forerunner of this event. It was organized by the ESR.

On 8 November, the anniversary of Roentgen's discovery of X-rays, World Radiography Day was established as an annual event, replacing the European Day of Radiology. The day is celebrated by a number of organisations around the world, including the Association of Radiographers in Nigeria and the Society of Radiographers (SoR) in the UK. Since 1996, the Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh in India has observed the day, as suggested by the organisation's secretary, Shivakant Vajpai.

World Radiography Day significance

World Radiography Day is important because it recognises and celebrates the vital role that medical imaging professionals and radiographers play in the delivery of high-quality, safe healthcare. It draws attention to their importance in maintaining radiation protection, patient safety and the effectiveness of healthcare systems. Unsafe care can lead to adverse outcomes, which are believed to be among the top 10 causes of death and disability worldwide. Unsafe care accounts for 13.4 million adverse events - resulting in 26 lakh deaths annually - in hospitals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

In high-income countries, it is estimated that one in ten patients is at risk during hospital care, with nearly 50% of these being preventable. World Radiography Day is celebrated to raise public awareness of radiographic imaging and therapy, which are essential to patient diagnosis and care.

