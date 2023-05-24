World Thyroid Day 2023: 7 daily drinks to improve thyroid function

World Thyroid Day is celebrated every year on May 25 to raise awareness about the function of this important gland and help people recognise symptoms of thyroid trouble. Thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland situated at the front of your neck plays a crucial role in metabolism, growth, regulating heart rate and multiple organ function. However, its smooth function is disrupted when the glad either becomes underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism). Most cases of underactive thyroid are caused by immune system attacking the thyroid gland and causing damage to it, or by damage that occurs as a result of treatments for thyroid cancer. Overproduction of thyroid hormones could be due to certain health conditions like Graves' disease, thyroid nodules or follicular thyroid cancer. Thyroid function can be improved naturally by boosting the thyroid hormone through physical activities, stress management, diet including iodine, selenium and probiotics. (Also read: Thyroid Awareness Month: Common symptoms of thyroid issues in women)

Avanti Deshpande, PCOS and Gut Health Nutritionist, in an interview with HT Digital shares a list of 7 drinks that can be beneficial for hypothyroidism.

1. Golden milk

Golden milk aka turmeric milk has several health benefits and has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Almond milk or regular cow’s milk can be used to make the drink. Turmeric contains the active component curcumin which is absorbed best in the presence of piperine in black pepper. Lakadong turmeric is highest in the curcumin content so be sure to use that.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is alkaline in nature, helps in better sugar control and also gives a feeling for fullness for a longer time. 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water will help to control the rapid rise in the blood sugar after the meals.

3. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a source of probiotics which will help to improve the gut microflora. A healthy and strong gut will reduce inflammation which is a cause of hypothyroidism. Make sure you include fresh home-made buttermilk in the diet.

4. Red juice

A combination of beetroot and carrot can be a good source of phytonutrients and lycopene which is an antioxidant. Make sure it is freshly made and hasn't lost its fibre.

5. Green juice

Leafy greens are rich in chlorophyll which has healing properties. You can choose different leaves like fresh spinach, amaranth, kale, coriander leaves, mint etc and prepare a juice either with cucumber or just lemon juice added.

6. Nut milk

Many a time, milk is a trigger for inflammation. So, replacing regular milk with nut milk is a sensible choice. Nut milk can be used in coffee or tea and can also be added to the breakfast bowl or the smoothies.

7. Herbal tea

Certain herbs like ashwagandha and shatavari are known for better thyroid functioning and can be infused in the form of herbal tea. Similarly, green tea would be a good choice for the antioxidant properties. Try to replace these with the usual tea and coffee or consider even having it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.